New Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport images leak on forum

Ford has been open about its intention to revive the Bronco but has yet to announce officially when we'll get our first look at the reborn 4x4. However, it now appears the Bronco and its smaller, more road-focused Bronco Sport sibling have been snapped and posted online.

The apparent leak stems from a forum post, with the images seemingly taken on a smartphone by somebody deep within Ford's US facilities. It shows what looks like the full-size car in physical prototype form, with styling very similar to that seen in previous images leaked from a recent behind-closed-doors dealer presentation.

The car's front end is emblazoned with the Bronco name, while a distinctive LED light design comprises a straight strip stretching between semi-circles. Pronounced wheel arch extensions are necessary to cover huge off-road tyres.

The 'baby Bronco' was previously rumoured to be called the Maverick, but these leaked images seemingly put an end to that speculation.

Aimed to compete directly with the rugged Jeep Wrangler, the new Bronco will likely launch in both two and four-door forms, with a pick-up truck version possibly following later to rival the new Jeep Gladiator.

Side mirrors mounted to the A-pillars and a 'floating' third brake light above the rear-mounted spare wheel seen in earlier disguised prototypes also suggest a version could arrive with a removable roof and removable doors.