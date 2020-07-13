New Ford Bronco 4x4 to be revealed tonight, image leaks

Ford is set to finally reveal the long-awaited reborn Bronco tonight, but the first official image has leaked online in advance.
Published over the weekend on the Bronco6G fan forum, the image tallies with a previous leaked shot by a Ford insider at one of its US facilities. This time, we can see the two-door model, featuring the same bluff front end but a significantly shorter body and wheelbase. It also features a Jeep Wrangler-style removable roof.
Ford has confirmed the car's reveal time will be 8pm Eastern Daily time, which is 1am BST. Like most reveals during the pandemic, it will be a wholly online affair, streamed across Disney TV channels ESPN, ABC and National Geographic.
Earlier this year, pictures of a four-door Bronco were leaked alongside its smaller, more road-focused sibling, the Bronco Sport. The leak stemmed from another forum post, with the images seemingly taken on a smartphone by somebody deep within Ford's US facilities.
It showed what looks like the full-size car in physical prototype form, with styling very similar to that seen in previous images leaked from an earlier behind-closed-doors dealer presentation.
The car's front end is emblazoned with the Bronco name, while a distinctive LED light design comprises a straight strip stretching between semi-circles. Pronounced wheel arch extensions are necessary to cover huge off-road tyres.
Aimed to compete directly with the rugged Jeep Wrangler, the new Bronco will launch in both two- and four-door forms, with a pick-up truck version possibly following later to rival the Jeep Gladiator.
Side mirrors mounted to the A-pillars and a 'floating' third brake light above the rear-mounted spare wheel seen in earlier disguised prototypes also suggest a version could arrive with a removable roof and removable doors.
ianp55
Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport
It certainly looks the part of a proper off roader a much better reboot of the Bronco than Land Rover has done with the new Defender and probably priced to sell by the shedload. Will we see it over here in Europe? after the failiure of the Edge to make it's mark in the European market Ford will need something to sell in the keenly contested SUV field,maybe the Bronco Sport could just be right for that.
jason_recliner
Very Nice
manicm
ianp55 wrote:
The original Bronco was a ghastly beast beaten with the ugly stick, This new one is a shameless ripoff of the new Defender.
xxxx
Let's see
Ford 4 pot 2.0 Diesel Basic Wildtrak pickup starts at £36k!
Takeitslowly
xxxxzzzz
Exactly which points of commonality do these two vehicles share?. Fool. Then you go on, oh , how you go on, to expand upon your useless, meaningless point further on. ALL you are good for is...nothing. Fool.
xxxx
TakeItSlowlyUpThe...
Don't normally reply to you saddo but keep my comments in context. What is the point of your sad life, I bet your partner left you as you sound unbearable!
CarNut170
What?! Actually make a
What?! Actually make a vehicle that aligns to it's forebear's market?!
Jerry McGovern will tell you that's a mugs game...
The Bronco will eat the Defender for breakfast, and just as JLR aim their Defender at the US market.
Too bad they couldn't make a vehicle that appeals to the Defender's market.
eseaton
Very well said CarNut.
McGovern will be very poorly remembered as the man who spat on the soul of Land Rover.
jonboy4969
LOL - the Defender wont be
LOL - the Defender wont be eaten alive by this over weight underpowered heap - its fashion over form, and i suspect from all i have read over on the Ford forums from staff and people concerned it is not going to be off road capable - just like the first one.The Defender has been built to be the best off roader you can get, and from all i have seen and heard from people that have driven it at Eastnor, then that will be the case.... Go back to your Vauxhall Forum and bleat on about your Nova
Cersai Lannister
Downwardly mobile
The key thing for European buyers will be credibility. Ford was well aware that in day's past that the Mustang appealed to fur-coat wearing Elvis enthusiasts and so they were nervous that the new one might be seen a bit naff. But no, the world is so connected that it was a huge hit in Europe and the Mustang now grabs share from those tired with German coupes. It's also more size-appropriate of course which helped.
So, if the Bronco gets launched properly as a proper, "real thing" positioning itself against the Defender as yet another JLR scramble upmarket then Ford may strike gold. Rightly or wrongly people bough the Capri and RS cars in the belief they had a bargain. If the Bronco is as good as it looks, not too big for Europe, and gets proper marketing then they could be on to a winner if people want blue-collar 4x4 authenticity rather than upmarket designer tags.
