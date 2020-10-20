BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Cupra Formentor: UK prices revealed for upcoming SUV
UP NEXT
New Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle spotted in production form

New Cupra Formentor: UK prices revealed for upcoming SUV

Bespoke model coming to UK first with petrol powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow by early 2021
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
20 October 2020

Cupra has opened order books for its Formentor crossover, revealing UK prices ahead of the start of customer deliveries.

While the new coupé-SUV will eventually be offered with both petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, UK orders are now being accepted for models fitted with the top-rung 306bhp, four-wheel-drive set-up, which begins at £39,930. The first examples are set to arrive in the UK in the last quarter of 2020. 

A base 148bhp 1.5 TSI petrol, from £27,300, will then arrive early next year, as will a 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid with either 201bhp or 242bhp. A 187bhp 2.0 TSI petrol will also become available next month. The firm eventually plans to offer seven different engine options for the Formentor, although availability will vary by market.

The new coupé-SUV is the first stand-alone model from Seat's premium spin-off brand, and joins reworked versions of the Ateca and Leon in Cupra’s line-up.

The Formentor will be built on line two of Seat's Martorell factory, with 160 cars per day initially being produced - although the firm says it will account for around 10% of the plant's output once production reaches full capacity.

Speaking at the start of Formentor production, Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths - who was recently named head of the overall Seat brand – said that the model marked "the biggest step in our brand's history.

"It's the first car 100% developed as a Cupra, and has all the DNA of the brand. This will help Cupra not only in terms of sales, but also to attract new customers."

Griffiths added that the Formentor will play a key role in the target to double Cupra's sales from around 50,000 next year, with the crossover anticipated to account for more than half of the brand's volume in 2021. 

As Cupra’s first stand-alone model, the Formentor was shown as a concept at the Geneva motor show last year and the design is largely unchanged in production form. Griffiths said that "at the moment we don't foresee" a Seat-badged version of the Formentor being offered.

Griffiths said the Formentor “is destined to make Cupra an even more relevant brand in the market”.

Built on the same version of the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform as the Ateca, the Formentor is 4450mm long, 1839mm wide and 1511mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2680mm. It sports more aggressive styling than the Ateca, with a long bonnet, sharp side sculpting and a steeply raked, coupé roofline. It sits on 19in wheels as standard, with 18in brakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

The Formentor will be offered with two powertrains, including the 242bhp and 295lb ft eHybrid plug-in unit that featured in the concept. Used in other VW Group performance models, including the Cupra Leon, it mates a 148bhp 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 114bhp electric motor. A 13kWh lithium ion battery gives the Formentor a 31-mile electric-only range.

The 306bhp range-topper comprises a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which produces 295lb ft and sends power to all four wheels.

Both powertrains use a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The Formentor is also fitted with the VW Group’s Dynamic Chassis Control.

Inside, the Formentor’s dashboard is built around a 12.0in infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument display. The dash also features a horizontal LED light strip, which runs into the front doors. Those lights are used for safety functions, such as blind-spot detection.

The interior has bucket seats as standard, with a flat-bottomed sports-style steering wheel that features the engine start and drive mode buttons.

READ MORE

Cupra boss: No bespoke sports cars for now 

Cupra Leon eHybrid plug-in hot hatch launched with 242bhp 

New Cupra Ateca Limited Edition gets design and performance tweaks

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10

Takeitslowly

2 March 2020

Good day to you, are you asleep at the wheel of your Zastava Yugo?.

manicm

2 March 2020

I love this thing.

jason_recliner

9 July 2020
manicm wrote:

I love this thing.

Really?  Why?

superstevie

2 March 2020

I don't dislike this, but it should be a SEAT. Looks like one, inside and out. If they really wanted to create a new brand, they should have made it look different

scrap

3 March 2020
Does the dark lighting mean they are a little ashamed of the way it looks?

tuga

3 March 2020
superstevie wrote:

I don't dislike this, but it should be a SEAT. Looks like one, inside and out. If they really wanted to create a new brand, they should have made it look different

Yup. Had they named this the Leon Cross no one would bat an eye and it would sell like hotcakes.

Instead, they'll sell a couple thousand ( maybe ) and people will think it's some kind of iffy modded SEAT.

abkq

3 March 2020

The exaggerated heavily pressed crease lines on the front door and above the rear wheelarches look terrible (like on the A6)

Such details do nothing to liven up what is fundamentally a boring design.

The interior is terminally dull and gloomy.

VW design is definitely on the way down.

Peter Cavellini

8 July 2020
abkq wrote:

The exaggerated heavily pressed crease lines on the front door and above the rear wheelarches look terrible (like on the A6)

Such details do nothing to liven up what is fundamentally a boring design.

The interior is terminally dull and gloomy.

VW design is definitely on the way down.

including Honda, Nissan, and Toyota in that synopsis?, because they look similar,and now have the ubiquitous light bar across their collective rumps!, and people are buying them, so, who knows there market better?

Peter Cavellini

29 September 2020

 I just wish that, when car makers come up with a new sub brand that they'd stop just shoving the standard interior in them, the dash in this looks similar to the dash in a Leon, or a Golf, if your buying a sporty car like this, then the dash should look sporty too.

scrap

20 October 2020

We've truly jumped the shark here. The claim that this has 'all the DNA of the brand' is just meaningless... this brand has been cooked up in a marketing office and has no appreciable heritage or real meaning. Deliver some great products and maybe - just maybe - you can talk about 'DNA'.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series 2020 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
BMW 5 Series Touring 520d 2020 UK review
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary edition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda 3 100th Anniversary 2020 UK review
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo V90 B5 2020 UK review
Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
View all latest drives