New BYD Atto 2 primed to rival Jeep Avenger at £30,000

The new BYD Atto 2, a small value-focused crossover aimed at the Jeep Avenger, has been revealed in Chinese homologation filings ahead of its launch later this year.

To be sold under the Yuan Up name in China, the new front-wheel-drive electric SUV is based on BYD’s new third-generation electric car platform – the e-Platform 3.0, as it is known – and will fill the gap between the brand’s Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 crossover.

BYD hints it will begin sales in Europe in both left- and right-hand-drive specifications in 2025, but has given no specific timeframe. It has also yet to outline any pricing plans, but its positioning suggests the UK car would be priced at around £30,000.

As well as the baby Jeep, it will compete with the new Mini Aceman and upcoming Smart #5 SUV – the latter also set to be unveiled in 2024 ahead of a European launch early next year. Another model targeted by the Atto 2 is the Volkswagen ID 2X - a compact SUV planned for global sale in 2026 as a replacement for today’s combustion-engined T-Cross.

BYD has yet to provide any official technical details of the new five-seater. However, information published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveals it measures 4310mm long, 1830mm wide and 1675mm tall - making it slightly smaller than the Atto 3, which is sold as the Yuan Plus in China.

The regulatory information also reveals the Atto 2 will receive a front-mounted electric motor with either 94bhp or 174bhp – a specification similar to the BYD Dolphin hatchback.

It is powered by BYD's own lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery, with a capacity of either 32.0kWh or 45.1kWh for respective ranges of 187 and 249 miles on China’s CLTC test cycle.

The kerb weight for the new BYD model is put at between 1430kg and 1540kg, depending on the electric motor and battery specification.

Final details remain under wraps as BYD completes late-stage testing ahead of a reveal in the coming weeks.