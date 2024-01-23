BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BYD Atto 2 primed to rival Jeep Avenger at £30,000
UP NEXT
The fastest production cars in the world

New BYD Atto 2 primed to rival Jeep Avenger at £30,000

Compact crossover, revealed in new images from China, is set to come to Europe in 2025
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
23 January 2024

The new BYD Atto 2, a small value-focused crossover aimed at the Jeep Avenger, has been revealed in Chinese homologation filings ahead of its launch later this year. 

To be sold under the Yuan Up name in China, the new front-wheel-drive electric SUV is based on BYD’s new third-generation electric car platform – the e-Platform 3.0, as it is known – and will fill the gap between the brands Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 crossover. 

BYD hints it will begin sales in Europe in both left- and right-hand-drive specifications in 2025, but has given no specific timeframe. It has also yet to outline any pricing plans, but its positioning suggests the UK car would be priced at around £30,000. 

Related articles

As well as the baby Jeep, it will compete with the new Mini Aceman and upcoming Smart #5 SUV – the latter also set to be unveiled in 2024 ahead of a European launch early next year. Another model targeted by the Atto 2 is the Volkswagen ID 2X - a compact SUV planned for global sale in 2026 as a replacement for today’s combustion-engined T-Cross.

BYD has yet to provide any official technical details of the new five-seater. However, information published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveals it measures 4310mm long, 1830mm wide and 1675mm tall - making it slightly smaller than the Atto 3, which is sold as the Yuan Plus in China. 

The regulatory information also reveals the Atto 2 will receive a front-mounted electric motor with either 94bhp or 174bhp – a specification similar to the BYD Dolphin hatchback.

It is powered by BYD's own lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery, with a capacity of either 32.0kWh or 45.1kWh for respective ranges of 187 and 249 miles on Chinas CLTC test cycle.

The kerb weight for the new BYD model is put at between 1430kg and 1540kg, depending on the electric motor and battery specification.

Final details remain under wraps as BYD completes late-stage testing ahead of a reveal in the coming weeks. 

used BYD Atto 3 cars for sale

BYD Atto 3 150kW Design 60kWh 5dr Auto
2023
£34,799
1,498miles
Electric
Automatic
5
BYD Atto 3 150kW Comfort 60kWh 5dr Auto
2023
£33,500
2,751miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 3 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 BYD Atto 3 RT 2023 lead front driving

BYD Atto 3 2023

Can the latest challenger to enter the sub-£40k EV ring land a blow on the MG 4?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews