Volkswagen previews small £25,000 electric SUV based on ID 2

Volkswagen has given an early look at the SUV version of its upcoming ID 2 supermini, due on sale in 2026 at less than €30,000 (£25,800).

It will serve as an electric replacement for the Volkswagen T-Cross, much as its lower-slung sibling – previewed earlier this year by the ID 2All concept (below) - replaces the Polo.

Based on the same shortened MEB Entry platform as the ID 2, it will be built alongside that car – as well as the Cupra Raval and an equivalent Skoda model – in Spain.

Volkswagen is expected to reveal the car in concept form in 2024 before showing the production car the following year, a few months after the ID 2.

The brand has yet to confirm a name for the Jeep Avenger rival, but it is likely that the current numerical naming pattern will be phased out over the coming years in line with CEO Thomas Schäfer's commitment to making VW a "love brand" again.

He has already confirmed plans to retain the Golf, Tiguan and Passat nameplates, suggesting there is potential for every model in the VW line-up to have its own name - but possibly retaining 'ID', like the ID Buzz.

The crossover is set to be offered exclusively with a single motor on the front axle, giving 223bhp, and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries, the latter giving a range of around 280 miles.

Volkswagen has earlier said that the larger battery will be capable of topping up at 125kW to take capacity from 10-80% in just 20 minutes.

The smaller-battery car is set to be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market when it lands, in line with Volkswagen's ambitious strategy to reduce the production and list price of its EVs.

The ID 2 supermini is planned to be available from £22,000, only slightly more than today's Polo, so the equivalent SUV should go on sale at the £25,000 mark.