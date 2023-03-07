Mini Aceman is brand's first electric-only car

Mini will soon reveal its first dedicated electric car, the Aceman, upon which it has pinned the success of its revamped, next-generation line-up.

Predicted to be the brand's best-seller, the “does everything” crossover is the BMW-owned brand’s first new model name in 10 years.

Spotted testing on roads in Germany with camouflage regressed enough to reveal its new design and large, bulbous headlights, it will arrive in 2025 to fill the gap between the flagship Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman SUV.

It is clear that aerodynamic efficiency will play a key role in defining Mini’s design language as it moves towards EVs, with the Aceman clearly adopting a rounded, clean front end and less upright stance than the concept - although the silhouette has been broadly carried over.

The five-door crossover is otherwise said to be barely differentiated from the concept shown in 2022, though the futuristic LED roof, wing mirrors and parts of the interior will be adapted for production.

Company CEO Stefanie Wurst said it is the car that “ticks all the boxes" and is being prepared as an indirect replacement for the estate-shaped Mini Clubman. It is the brand's first new nameplate since the Mini Paceman in 2012.

“The Cooper is the car that comes in lots of shapes [and guises]. The Aceman is like the standard: it only comes in five doors, only electric, only crossover. It ticks all the boxes,” said Wurst, who added that it is an “important” car for the brand, especially for the UK.

Positioned to rival the Jeep Avenger, it will be built in China and use a stretched version of the electric Cooper’s Spotlight architecture.