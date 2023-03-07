BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mini Aceman is brand's first electric-only car
UP NEXT
Top 10 best SUVs 2024

Mini Aceman is brand's first electric-only car

Chinese-built aero-optimised electric crossover sits between next-generation Cooper and Countryman
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
4 January 2024

Mini will soon reveal its first dedicated electric car, the Aceman, upon which it has pinned the success of its revamped, next-generation line-up.

Predicted to be the brand's best-seller, the “does everything” crossover is the BMW-owned brand’s first new model name in 10 years.

Spotted testing on roads in Germany with camouflage regressed enough to reveal its new design and large, bulbous headlights, it will arrive in 2025 to fill the gap between the flagship Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman SUV.

Related articles

It is clear that aerodynamic efficiency will play a key role in defining Mini’s design language as it moves towards EVs, with the Aceman clearly adopting a rounded, clean front end and less upright stance than the concept - although the silhouette has been broadly carried over.

The five-door crossover is otherwise said to be barely differentiated from the concept shown in 2022, though the futuristic LED roof, wing mirrors and parts of the interior will be adapted for production.

Company CEO Stefanie Wurst said it is the car that “ticks all the boxes" and is being prepared as an indirect replacement for the estate-shaped Mini Clubman. It is the brand's first new nameplate since the Mini Paceman in 2012.

“The Cooper is the car that comes in lots of shapes [and guises]. The Aceman is like the standard: it only comes in five doors, only electric, only crossover. It ticks all the boxes,” said Wurst, who added that it is an “important” car for the brand, especially for the UK.

Positioned to rival the Jeep Avenger, it will be built in China and use a stretched version of the electric Cooper’s Spotlight architecture.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mini Clubman

Mini Clubman

Mini's Peter Pan image finally diminishes as it grows up with the arrival of the mature-looking 'six-door' Clubman

Read our review
Back to top

It will also employ the Cooper's battery and power offerings (181bhp S, 215bhp SE), but given the car is bigger and heavier than its supermini sibling, the range of the entry-level 40kWh E is expected to be down on the Cooper’s 240 miles. Only two-wheel drive will be offered. 

A hot JCW version, using the same 54kWh battery as the SE, will arrive in 2026 - around a year after the standard car, with a focus on power over range.

As with the Cooper, Mini has developed a soundtrack to accompany acceleration, but Wurst said it won't be like the operatic tune BMW offers in models such as the BMW iX.

Elsewhere inside, the Aceman gets a near-identical interior to the Cooper, albeit with even ‘funkier’ styling on the cards. A knitted dashboard has been mooted. 

Its interior will largely shun chrome and leather and adopt a clean, one-screen central display for control of most key functions. 

In parting with tradition, its interior is dominated by a large central screen and a set of five toggle switches. Aside from these, buttons are almost entirely absent from the sustainable textile or leatherette-clad dashboard fascia.

The car is predicted to have the broadest target market of any Mini because, Wurst said, “you can buy it for your first car, or have it as your only car”. Wurst expects it to sell well in Asia. “I think this car has the biggest potential. It is the one with the hottest ‘newness’ aspect.”

Advertisement
Back to top

It measures 1590mm tall, 4050mm long and 1990mm wide, and spy photos show how it has evolved from the radical concept, and how Mini’s design language will change as it moves onto its revamped line-up.

The original Aceman concept and minimalistic Strip concept showcased just how far the brand will go in its pursuit of enhanced sustainability for its cars.

Read more: New Mini Cooper EV brings 215bhp and 240-mile range

Read more: 2024 Mini Countryman grows and gains EV option

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

Car Review
Mini Clubman
Mini Clubman
Read our full road test review
Read more

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used Mini Clubman cars for sale

Mini COOPER 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£8,512
53,315miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Mini HATCH COOPER 2.0 Cooper S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,400
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£7,550
42,508miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper Classic Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£15,450
27,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Mini Countryman 1.5 10kWh Cooper SE Classic Auto ALL4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£25,700
12,246miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper D Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£13,500
16,940miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
Mini HATCH 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£11,880
7,680miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mini Clubman 2.0 Cooper S Exclusive Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2021
£24,399
7,140miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper S Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,790
37,723miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 11164 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
JK Roalding 23 November 2022

Looks like an over sized shoe lost by a clown

Andy1960 23 November 2022

Nope. Not for me. The association with China has added Mini (and BMW by association) to my "Avoid at all costs" list. Along with Volvo,Polestar,Lotus,MG,The London EV Company, formerly the London Taxi Company,Shein,Pirelli and Smart. Citroen are working with Chinese companies and may soon be addded to my list too

NavalReserve 23 November 2022
Should make a good stylish second car as it is short enough to fit into parking spaces.

Be good if the electric version costs the same as the ICE versions, which is being talked about now.

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews