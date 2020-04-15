New BMW M4: 500bhp coupe takes to the track in new shots

The all-new BMW M4 is due for an unveiling later this year and the latest set of Nürburgring spyshots give us a clear indication of the model's close resemblance to last year's radically styled Concept 4 Series.
New images of the coupé being driven hard at the Nürburgring Nordschleife show that the Audi RS5 rival will gain a much more prominent front grille than its predecessor, and it looks to be vertically orientated, as was the case with the concept. BMW claims the new grille design, which is expected to make its production debut on the M4, is inspired by that of the iconic 328 sports car from the 1930s.
The new generation of Munich's hardcore sports coupé can also be seen to have more athletic body proportions, with bulky rear wheel arches that afford a more muscular stance, and a swooping rear deck like that of the brand's flagship M8. Differences between this and the standard 2020 4 Series are familiar, with the return of bigger intakes and quad exhaust tailpipes.
Shrub
In the last week...
I have watched episodes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour in which Chris Harris and Jeremy Clarkson have both admitted that hey would have more fun driving on British roads in a Fiesta ST or Polo GTI than any supercar. Says it all, these things are now just status symbols.
Overdrive
Shrub wrote:
I've driven the new Fiesta ST, and believe me, while on the right road it can be a lot of fun, as a daily driver its hard ride soon becomes a real pain in the you know where. This is something gets glossed over in most of the rave reviews of the car. No idea about the Polo GTI though; have driven it yet.
NoPasaran
Shrub wrote:
yep, gullible Shrub, they have "admitted" that...while looking at their AMGs/GT3s/Astons/Lambos in their garages, hehe. :-)
Antony Riley
Autocar you state radical
Peter Cavellini
But......
Size matters, in a smaller, more compact vehicle?,yes BMW have the right idea, if you like, supercars are on there way out because three series sized cars and hatchbacks are nearly as fast in day to day driving,on twisty Roads most could keep up or indeed be better than a Supercar.
Cenuijmu
But how wide will it be
Probably too wide for b roads considering the width of the current m3/m4. It is bound to be even wider.
The M2 seems a better bet, smaller and to me looks just as good and "only" 400+ bhp...
Alpina
Opinions
I am late on this topic but this M4 Gran Coupe render actually looks very cool. The back door is way to far. For most people an estate version of a hatchback is sufficient, if it comes in some GT or Sport guisse is just bonus for the right price. SUVs are on a roll, but when you compare the space and overall expenses (servicing, bigger wheels, weight/MPG) an estate car is a clear winner. Also, do not forget driving dynamics wich is obviously very important today (if you read Car Magazines). Aside my humble opinions, it would be nice to have an M3 (as a second car), or Alpina B3 S Biturbo Estate as the best of two worlds.
xxxx
Downsizing
Well straight 6's are pretty cheap to make compared to V6, V8's etc so I wonder how long before Audi starts to deplete the V6 and V8 range and maybe pumping out a straight 6 (if they haven't somehwere already). Hopefully there might be a point where the straight 5 makes a comeback, however unlikely it seems.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
That's interesting about the 6 cyl engine production costs, do you have the figures to share?.
xxxx
Straight 6 costs compared to a V8
Not only is it common sense but it's been said several times by manufacturers as one of the reasons they do it. Doesn't take much engineering or accounting knowledge.
