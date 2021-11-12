New BMW 5 Series to arrive in 2024, joined by all-electric i5

The current BMW 5 Series is scheduled to be replaced in 2024, seven years after its launch, and will come with an all-electric version to join BMW’s growing EV range.
Spotted testing by our spy photographers, the new i5 – which will be joined by petrol and plug-in hybrid variants – will arrive after a busy period for BMW, which includes the arrival of its new BMW i7 flagship EV, the BMW iX and BMW iX1 SUVs, and the BMW i4 saloon, with even more EVs due before 2025.
Several core ICE models will also gain EV derivatives in the same vein as the BMW X3-based BMW iX3, as the German firm pushes forward with its commitment to selling more than seven million plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles by the end of 2030.
BMW has yet to specifically detail how it will vary its EV powertrain offering, but the current 5 Series uses the same CLAR architecture that underpins the ICE and EV versions of the new BMW 4 Series, suggesting that its larger sibling will offer a similar powertrain line-up if it retains the platform.
That means the standard version of the i5 could potentially be offered with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains, with output ranging from 335bhp in the i5 eDrive40 up to 536bhp in the performance-oriented i5 M50 xDrive (if it follows the model-naming strategy of the i4).
The BMW i4 uses an 80.7kWh battery pack, chargeable at speeds of up to 210kW, for a maximum official range of between 255 and 367 miles.
The plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series are likely to retain their current 530e and 545e badging, with electrified four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines respectively.
A range of ICE-only variants is likely to continue on sale, at least initially, although it remains to be seen whether BMW will reintroduce the 523bhp V8-powered M550i range-topper, and the full-fat BMW M5 will almost certainly adopt some form of electrification.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I like the current 5er a lot, especially the facelift light treatment. Given their track record this one will be an absolute munter, though. I hope I'm wrong.
It's one of the best proportioned Car on the just now,and there seems to be a lot of BMW's on the road at the moment, either BMW has got it right, or?
It's very disappointing that BMw haven't launched a new dedicated chassis, for it's range of pure EV's, and the styling direction at present is not good enough either. You used to look twice at the neat styling of say an E46 or first X5. With designs from 2019 onwards, you would rather look away.The CLAAR platform is good for ICE vehicles, in terms of handling and ride. However, when stuffed with batteries, there are serious consequences for weight distriburion, passenger accomodation and boot space, which is poor in the i4 for instance.
Also, the failure to fit front pneumatic suspension, if that is the way they want to go at the rear, is another glaring compromise. They really need to step up their game if they are to compete with the likes of VW group EV's or Tesla. Relying on just decent straight line acceleration and range, isn't enough for the 'ultimate driving machine'.