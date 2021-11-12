New BMW 5 Series to arrive in 2024, joined by all-electric i5

The current BMW 5 Series is scheduled to be replaced in 2024, seven years after its launch, and will come with an all-electric version to join BMW’s growing EV range.

Spotted testing by our spy photographers, the new i5 – which will be joined by petrol and plug-in hybrid variants – will arrive after a busy period for BMW, which includes the arrival of its new BMW i7 flagship EV, the BMW iX and BMW iX1 SUVs, and the BMW i4 saloon, with even more EVs due before 2025.

Several core ICE models will also gain EV derivatives in the same vein as the BMW X3-based BMW iX3, as the German firm pushes forward with its commitment to selling more than seven million plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles by the end of 2030.

BMW has yet to specifically detail how it will vary its EV powertrain offering, but the current 5 Series uses the same CLAR architecture that underpins the ICE and EV versions of the new BMW 4 Series, suggesting that its larger sibling will offer a similar powertrain line-up if it retains the platform.

That means the standard version of the i5 could potentially be offered with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive powertrains, with output ranging from 335bhp in the i5 eDrive40 up to 536bhp in the performance-oriented i5 M50 xDrive (if it follows the model-naming strategy of the i4).

The BMW i4 uses an 80.7kWh battery pack, chargeable at speeds of up to 210kW, for a maximum official range of between 255 and 367 miles.

The plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series are likely to retain their current 530e and 545e badging, with electrified four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines respectively.

A range of ICE-only variants is likely to continue on sale, at least initially, although it remains to be seen whether BMW will reintroduce the 523bhp V8-powered M550i range-topper, and the full-fat BMW M5 will almost certainly adopt some form of electrification.