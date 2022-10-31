New BeyonCa Optus 1 is luxury electric GT for 2024

Newly formed Chinese electric car company BeyonCa has unveiled its first model – a luxury GT called the Optus 1.

Set to enter production in 2024, the new saloon has been conceived to rival upmarket electric offerings like the Porsche Taycan at a price BeyonCa CEO Su Weiming suggests will start at around RMB1 million (£118,000) in China.

The concept car unveiled by BeyonCa is claimed to closely resemble the upcoming production version of the Optus 1, which is due to be revealed at the 2023 Shanghai motor show.

Key styling elements include a blanked-off, arrow-shaped grille with an integrated BeyonCa logo as well as thin LED headlights and a prominent splitter up front.

Further back, the Optus 1 receives a short bonnet, large wheel houses, heavily structured sills, a stepped window line, curved roofline and boat-tail rear end, with the upper part of the boot forming an integral spoiler.

Apart from its muscular-looking haunches, the surfacing is mostly smooth throughout in a move aimed at optimising aerodynamic efficiency.

At 5200mm in length, the concept is 237mm longer than the Porsche Taycan but 16mm shorter than the Mercedes-Benz EQS. BeyonCa confirms the car also has a 3000mm wheelbase.

Su says the upcoming production version of the saloon will receive a battery of up to 130kWh in capacity. It is based on an 800V electrical architecture with charging at up to 350kW and is claimed to have both CTP (cell to pack) and CTC (cell to chassis) construction. Further details about the drivetrain and range of BeyonCa’s first model have not yet been revealed.

Among the features being developed for the Optus 1 are sensors that can monitor the driver’s blood pressure and alarms to alert of a medical emergency. Su says software has been developed that will enable the new saloon automatically to intervene by slowing down or stopping in an emergency lane when a medical emergency is detected.

Such an emergency triggers the BeyonCa healthcare service, with a doctor able to observe the driver and give advice on what to do next via the car’s infotainment system.

“My philosophy and understanding has always been this: if you do not go beyond the car in a specific way, it will not be a complete story,” he said.

The new model is also claimed to support a high level of automonous driving.

BeyonCa was founded as Binli Intelligent Technology by former Volkswagen China executive vice president and current Renault China CEO Su in 2021.