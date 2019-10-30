New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged hatch priced from £22,040

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has arrived in UK dealerships, priced from £22,040.

Standard equipment on the entry-level model includes 17in alloy wheels, a matt black front grille, LED headlights and dynamic rear indicators. Two engines – a 114bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre in the 30 TFSI and a 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre in the 35 TFSI – are available, and the standard six-speed manual gearbox can be swapped for a seven-speed automatic for £22,695.

The Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension setup over the standard A1. However, it's positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than Audi's fully fledged, four-wheel-drive Allroad models.

Adding to the robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, plus a stainless steel skidplate to enhance the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability.