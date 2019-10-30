New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged hatch priced from £22,040

Audi's new Ford Fiesta Active rival features a bespoke bodykit and an upgraded suspension setup
Felix Page Autocar writer
30 October 2019

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has arrived in UK dealerships, priced from £22,040.

Standard equipment on the entry-level model includes 17in alloy wheels, a matt black front grille, LED headlights and dynamic rear indicators. Two engines – a 114bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre in the 30 TFSI and a 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre in the 35 TFSI – are available, and the standard six-speed manual gearbox can be swapped for a seven-speed automatic for £22,695. 

The Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension setup over the standard A1. However, it's positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than Audi's fully fledged, four-wheel-drive Allroad models. 

Adding to the robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, plus a stainless steel skidplate to enhance the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability. 

At the front, the Citycarver is differentiated from the standard A1 with two distinctive slots below the bonnet shutline and a matt black honeycomb grille, while the rear bumper has been redesigned to more closely resemble Audi’s Q2 and Q3 compact SUVs. 

Nine paint colours are available, plus buyers can select a grey or black contrasting roof. The stainless steel and grey exterior trim elements can be finished in black through the selection of an optional styling package. 

Inside, trim accents finished in copper, mint, orange or grey mark the Citycarver out from the standard A1. A 10.1in infotainment touchscreen, voice control, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a digital instrument display feature as standard, too.

Three trim levels are available from launch. Design Selection adds interior mood lighting over entry-level Advanced, with range-topping S line offering a leather interior, a roof spoiler and larger alloy wheels. 

To celebrate the new model’s arrival, a special edition will be available for a limited time. The A1 Citycarver Edition One is finished in grey or orange and features 18in alloy wheels, tinted light clusters and black exterior trim all round. 

Comments
15

Daniel Joseph

29 July 2019

...and we used to think that Streetwise was a dumb name for a car!!!

concinnity

10 September 2019

But obviously not a dumb concept, an old idea by now.

Peter Cavellini

29 July 2019

 Come on!, how gullible do Audi think we are?!, it looks remarkably similar to what Nissan,Seat and Vauxhall.

Peter Cavellini.

Highline2.0

29 July 2019
This is going to sell like hot cakes.

TSV

29 July 2019

You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.

xxxx

29 July 2019
TSV wrote:

You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.

It stated "£30,000 in higher specs" if you think £20k is about right then lower spec models with a 1.0 engine would have to be around £16k. That's £2,350 LESS than starting price of a Fiesta Active, no way!  

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

jason_recliner

29 July 2019
These raised hatches are a good option for those who lack the competence necessary to negotiate a speed hump.

But it's still a VW, so pass.

Will86

29 July 2019

It makes me think of either my Sunday roast or a pair of skis. And is adding big wheels sensible for a car aimed at the city? They'll get kerbed leaving the showroom. That aside, I much prefer the idea of a jacked up normal car than an SUV. However too often they're just a marketing exercise rather than offering useful extra ability.

gavsmit

29 July 2019

A cynic like me, who constantly witnesses very bad driving from some people in German 'prestige' cars, sees this as an ideal tool for cutting (or carving) people up whilst giving the illusion of being 'tough' and 'indestructable' with all that extra aggressive looking plastic all over it.

Also the presumably ridiculously high price tag will ensure that the people buying it on finance are contributing to credit crunch part 2 as well. 

Well done Audi.

 

Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)

JasmineEmans

29 July 2019

All the features of this car is awesome and also its designing is unique. Thanks for sharing this car news.

 

India's number one fantasy cricket plateform

