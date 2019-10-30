New Audi A1 Citycarver: rugged hatch priced from £22,040

The new Audi A1 Citycarver, a more rugged, off-road-inspired version of the firm's compact supermini, has arrived in UK dealerships, priced from £22,040.
Standard equipment on the entry-level model includes 17in alloy wheels, a matt black front grille, LED headlights and dynamic rear indicators. Two engines – a 114bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre in the 30 TFSI and a 148bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre in the 35 TFSI – are available, and the standard six-speed manual gearbox can be swapped for a seven-speed automatic for £22,695.
The Citycarver receives roughly 2in of additional ground clearance with the addition of larger wheels and an upgraded suspension setup over the standard A1. However, it's positioned as a more city-focused ‘urban crossover’ than Audi's fully fledged, four-wheel-drive Allroad models.
Adding to the robust image is a protective bodykit similar to that fitted to Allroad models, comprising contrasting wheel arches and side sills, plus a stainless steel skidplate to enhance the supermini’s off-road credibility and durability.
Join the debate
Daniel Joseph
Citycarver???
...and we used to think that Streetwise was a dumb name for a car!!!
concinnity
But obviously not a dumb
But obviously not a dumb concept, an old idea by now.
Peter Cavellini
Whoops!
Come on!, how gullible do Audi think we are?!, it looks remarkably similar to what Nissan,Seat and Vauxhall.
Peter Cavellini.
Highline2.0
This is going to sell like
TSV
You can get a lot of hot
You can get a lot of hot cakes for £30K. £10K too expensive.
xxxx
TSV wrote:
It stated "£30,000 in higher specs" if you think £20k is about right then lower spec models with a 1.0 engine would have to be around £16k. That's £2,350 LESS than starting price of a Fiesta Active, no way!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
jason_recliner
Rubbish, but better than a faux SUV
But it's still a VW, so pass.
Will86
Odd name
It makes me think of either my Sunday roast or a pair of skis. And is adding big wheels sensible for a car aimed at the city? They'll get kerbed leaving the showroom. That aside, I much prefer the idea of a jacked up normal car than an SUV. However too often they're just a marketing exercise rather than offering useful extra ability.
gavsmit
Ideal for cutting people up
A cynic like me, who constantly witnesses very bad driving from some people in German 'prestige' cars, sees this as an ideal tool for cutting (or carving) people up whilst giving the illusion of being 'tough' and 'indestructable' with all that extra aggressive looking plastic all over it.
Also the presumably ridiculously high price tag will ensure that the people buying it on finance are contributing to credit crunch part 2 as well.
Well done Audi.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
JasmineEmans
Awesome Features
All the features of this car is awesome and also its designing is unique. Thanks for sharing this car news. Play fantasy cricket and win exciting cash prizes.
Pages
Add your comment