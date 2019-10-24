New 2020 Audi RS3 to take fight to AMG with 394bhp

Range-topping hot hatch will be among the most powerful models in its segment
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 October 2019

Following recent sightings of Audi’s new A3 undergoing testing, our spy photographers have caught the hardcore RS3 variant in public for the first time. 

The range-topping hot hatch is set to take its power from the same five-cylinder, 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the latest generation RS Q3 performance SUV. That unit’s 394bhp output will make the RS3 one of the most powerful cars in its segment, save for the 416bhp S variant of the Mercedes-AMG A45.

The RS3 is likely to improve upon the larger RS Q3’s 4.5sec 0-62mph time, potentially taking it below four seconds, and could also be capable of beating the SUV’s 174mph top speed, although Audi’s RS models are traditionally electronically limited to 155mph as standard.

The prototype in these images wears extensive camouflage, but we can see the RS3 will feature a number of unique design elements aimed at differentiating itself from the standard model, which is due to launch at the beginning of 2020. 

Our Verdict

Audi RS3

Audi RS3

Audi Sport reaches for more power, and a new bodystyle, for the facelifted RS3

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The performance model’s alloy wheels are considerably larger than any we’ve seen on A3 prototypes, and are wrapped in much lower-profile tyres. The RS3’s performance potential is further hinted at by a set of large ventilated brake discs and a pair of classic RS-style large-bore exhaust pipes.

The front end features the latest iteration of Audi’s corporate grille design, with the aggressive lower air intake styling aping that of the new RS6 flagship and facelifted RS4

Notable by its absence is the prominent chrome trim that featured on the sides and rear of the 2020 A3 prototype we saw most recently. It remains unclear as to whether this design element will make production for any A3 variant, but Audi’s exterior design boss Andreas Mindt has already promised 'big-time' exterior design changes for the model. 

Audi is yet to confirm a launch date for the RS3, but it can be expected to follow some way behind the A3, which will break cover at March’s Geneva motor show

Audi Sport’s line of RS performance models is as varied as it has ever been, with performance variants of the TT, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, Q3 and Q3 Sportback currently on offer. The range will soon be headed up by a new RS Q8 flagship, which is set to pack around 670bhp from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid’s electrified V8. 

Read more

New Audi A3 seen undisguised ahead of early 2020 launch​

New Audi Sport RS Q3 boosted to 394bhp

Audi updates RS4 Avant with more aggressive styling for 2020​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week