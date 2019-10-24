New 2020 Audi RS3 to take fight to AMG with 394bhp

Following recent sightings of Audi’s new A3 undergoing testing, our spy photographers have caught the hardcore RS3 variant in public for the first time.

The range-topping hot hatch is set to take its power from the same five-cylinder, 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the latest generation RS Q3 performance SUV. That unit’s 394bhp output will make the RS3 one of the most powerful cars in its segment, save for the 416bhp S variant of the Mercedes-AMG A45.

The RS3 is likely to improve upon the larger RS Q3’s 4.5sec 0-62mph time, potentially taking it below four seconds, and could also be capable of beating the SUV’s 174mph top speed, although Audi’s RS models are traditionally electronically limited to 155mph as standard.

The prototype in these images wears extensive camouflage, but we can see the RS3 will feature a number of unique design elements aimed at differentiating itself from the standard model, which is due to launch at the beginning of 2020.