New Aston Martin Vantage AMR makes Goodwood debut

The new Aston Martin Vantage AMR special edition has been up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb.
The Vantage AMR retains the 503bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the regular model but switches the eight-speed automatic gearbox for a new seven-speed Graziano-developed manual.
It features a race-inspired dog-leg first gear, designed to ensure the most frequently use gears (second through to seventh) are in the traditional double-H configuration.
It is mated to a new limited-slip differential and is offered with Aston Martin’s Amshift system, which can automatically blip the throttle on downshifts to match engine revs to road speed.
This is the first time a self-shifter has been offered with the Mercedes-sourced 4.0-litre V8 in any car. Although the manual gearbox will initially be available on only the limited-run AMR, it will be offered as an option on the standard Vantage from the start of 2020.
jason_recliner
Wow!
That looks SUPERB!
I need a 720S for fun and one of these for the commute. Anybody got a spare half mill'?
beechie
Manual for commuting?
Presumably you're fortunate enough not to be bogged down in stop/start traffic.
Symanski
End of life model already?
Times must be desperate when they're doing an end-of-life model so soon! Stick on a few bright graphics and hope nobody notices.
Dogleg - isn't that when you're too lazy to engineer a proper gearbox?
And it's got less torque (problem with that gearbox?) and slower to 60! Bizarre to charge more for less performance.
Speedraser
Symanski wrote:
Not an end-of-life model -- it's the intro of the manual 'box, which they always said they'd do. They're just using the AMR version as the launch vehicle (no pun intended).
Dogleg -- uh, no, laziness is emphatically not the reason...
There's more to life -- and to driving -- than fractions of a second 0-60.
Ofir
Encouraging news
Shows its not beyond the ability of manufacturers to offer a manual at least as an option and debunks that cost benefit nonsense. Especially makes you wonder why wasnt it possible in the A110.
ofir
jason_recliner
Ofir wrote:
The offical line is that, in the interests of saving weight, the A110 monocoque has not been designed with a transmission tunnel of sufficient size and strength to support a gear shifter.
xxxx
Weighty problem
In that case they should have asked Lotus for some help.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Ofir
Precisely
Not a very convincing argument, and a manual box it in itself a weight saver.
ofir
Speedraser
Major kudos to Aston on this!
