New 2024 Polestar 5: final design of UK-developed EV revealed

UK-developed Porsche Taycan rival to get ultra-stiff platform and new battery tech
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
6 June 2022

The final design of the upcoming Polestar 5 electric sports saloon has been outed in a series of renders submitted to the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The 5 is an evolution of 2020's imposing Precept concept, and as such will arrive in dealerships with familiar coupé-esque proportions and a lengthy wheelbase that line it up as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS. Only the concept's most outlandish features – its heavily accentuated side creases, ultra-slim digital wing mirrors, reverse-opening rear doors and oversized alloy wheels – look to have been casualties of the homologation process.

A full production-spec unveiling is not anticipated until late next year, but Polestar has already confirmed its saloon flagship will get “supercar levels” of body stiffness from an all-new platform being developed at a new engineering base in Warwickshire.

The 5 is the first Polestar car to be developed in the UK, as well as the first “developed by Polestar for Polestar”, rather than derived from a Volvo base, according to vehicle engineering director Steve Swift, speaking to Autocar earlier this year.

The 5’s body is constructed chiefly from bonded aluminium, with other sections made from hot-formed, cold-formed, die-cast and extruded aluminium. It’s this bonded aluminium construction that affords the car “supercar levels of torsional stiffness, which is fundamental to class-leading ride and handling dynamics”, said Polestar UK chief engineer Dave Kane.

UK R&D boss Pete Allen added that a goal for the 5 is to “deliver best-in-class levels of dynamics, and that starts with the structure”. To that end, the 5’s body offers “carbonfibre levels of torsional stiffness, like a two-door sports model”. 

Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front

Polestar 2

Urban-chic high-rise saloon takes the electric car off in a development direction all of its own

Read our review
Discussions are under way to establish exactly how to tune the 5’s stiff underpinnings to give it its dynamic character. “It’s still to be confirmed where it sits,” said Swift. “We’re looking for sophistication, rather than to take a Volvo and make it handle [like a Polestar].

“If you have a vehicle that rides well and is relatively isolated from road noise and then you get the handling right, you will appeal to those who love driving and also those who just like driving the car without articulating it.”

The Porsche Taycan is an obvious rival to the 5, and Polestar is understood to have one at its MIRA facility for benchmarking purposes. However, the Chinese-Swedish manufacturer wants to create a car with more everyday compliance and a rounded edge, rather than chasing truly sports car-like handling.

“It needs to be engaging but also comfortable,” said Swift. “We can push the car in a dynamic direction or a comfort direction without totally sacrificing one or the other.”

Further developments include motorsport-derived underbody aerodynamics and a slippery body shape. Polestar isn’t yet discussing the powertrain and battery details of the 5 – prototype testing of which is already under way in the UK and in the Arctic Circle – but performance levels are expected to be prodigious given its range-topping position in the Polestar line-up. However, Swift disclosed that there’s some “interesting IP [intellectual property]” in the battery technology.

Polestar engineers have managed to maintain the look of the Precept concept car through to production.

Allen said they look “pretty much identical”, adding: “We use our ability to deliver cars as close as we possibly can to [Polestar CEO and designer] Thomas Ingenlath’s designs inside and out.”

To that end, the large panoramic roof remains, as do the long wheelbase and low roof height.

“It’s an extremely low car [for an electric car],” said Allen. “Not as low as an internal combustion engine car but close, and they don’t have batteries underneath. That has been a particular challenge.”

Polestar 2
Polestar 2 2020 road test review - hero front
Much of the engineering work on the 5 is being done with future Polestar products in mind.

There’s “a lot of scalability” in the new platform, said Swift. “You start with a car first, then look at the products in other spaces, then how many of those spaces we can play in while designing it once. It’s part of the future, definitely.”

ianp55 6 June 2022

Designed in the UK built in China by Geely

 

lee44 6 June 2022

Landrover designed in UK also build in China :)

xxxx 6 June 2022
lee44 wrote:

Landrover designed in UK also build in China :)

They also build them in the UK. Meanwhile Polestars are not built or designed in Sweden ;) 

lee44 6 June 2022

Maximilian Missoni is the head of design for Polestar Preceptand and he was born in Austria ;) The nationality of a car designer really does not bother me.  I am accepting of all nationalities and people from all over the world, certainly not xenophobic as you appear to be.

scrap 6 June 2022

How much embedded Chinese spyware will it come with, and is there a way for the user to deactivate these systems?

lee44 6 June 2022

Hilarious!  Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon Alexa, Siri, CCTV. mobile towers SPY all the time 

lee44 16 February 2022

Stunning!  Great to see they kept to the original concept and did not dilute the design

xxxx 6 June 2022
lee44 wrote:

Stunning!  Great to see they kept to the original concept and did not dilute the design

You do realise this is not the production version, that's not due to late 2023

