New 2024 Mini Cooper Electric interior revealed

Mini is going back to its roots with a simple, retro-futuristic cabin arrangement for its 2024 Cooper EV - inspired by Alec Issigonis's design for the original 1959 car.

Revealed ahead of the car's official debut in the coming months, the new Mini's cockpit is described as "more Mini than ever before".

The centrepiece of the redesigned interior is an expansive central touchscreen, modelled on the trademark central speedometer that has featured in every Mini hatch since the original Austin Seven.

Hosting eye-catching new graphics and motifs, the screen will run a totally new and largely bespoke infotainment interface - and unusually it is not paired with a digital gauge cluster, with a simpler head-up display featuring instead for critical information such as speed and directions.

Inspiration from the original Mini is obvious

Elsewhere, it's a case of tradition meeting innovation, with distinctive LED lighting patterns integrated into the knitted dashboard, but a familiar panel of toggle switches retained for climate control functions.

Drive selection is now handled by a lever behind the steering wheel – itself now smaller and "sportier", but still hosting physical controls – with the new-look, low-set centre console given over to a pair of cupholders, two USB-C charging ports and a generous storage cubby.

Mini says the "immersive" interior, complete with a raft of new animations, sounds and projections, makes the Mini "your digital partner in crime" and making the cabin more minimalist allows "more creative space for digital interaction and new, digitally amplified experiences".

The second generation of Mini’s small EV – now called the Cooper – will be built in China atop a new front-wheel-drive platform engineered by Spotlight Automotive, BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall.

A petrol-engined version, evolved more obviously from the current car, will be built in Oxford, sitting on an entirely different platform but taking the same design direction. Autocar has already reported in-depth details of the long-awaited 2024 Cooper, following a briefing from Mini boss Stefanie Wurst and a prototype ride in Sweden, but new images sent to Autocar give our first look at the final production design.