BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Mini Cooper Electric interior revealed
UP NEXT
Lotus proposes 200 job cuts at Hethel base

New 2024 Mini Cooper Electric interior revealed

Hatchback's minimalist cabin is inspired by the original Mini; speedometer swapped for touchscreen
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
19 July 2023

Mini is going back to its roots with a simple, retro-futuristic cabin arrangement for its 2024 Cooper EV - inspired by Alec Issigonis's design for the original 1959 car.

Revealed ahead of the car's official debut in the coming months, the new Mini's cockpit is described as "more Mini than ever before". 

The centrepiece of the redesigned interior is an expansive central touchscreen, modelled on the trademark central speedometer that has featured in every Mini hatch since the original Austin Seven. 

Related articles

Hosting eye-catching new graphics and motifs, the screen will run a totally new and largely bespoke infotainment interface - and unusually it is not paired with a digital gauge cluster, with a simpler head-up display featuring instead for critical information such as speed and directions.

Inspiration from the original Mini is obvious

Elsewhere, it's a case of tradition meeting innovation, with distinctive LED lighting patterns integrated into the knitted dashboard, but a familiar panel of toggle switches retained for climate control functions. 

Drive selection is now handled by a lever behind the steering wheel – itself now smaller and "sportier", but still hosting physical controls – with the new-look, low-set centre console given over to a pair of cupholders, two USB-C charging ports and a generous storage cubby. 

Mini says the "immersive" interior, complete with a raft of new animations, sounds and projections, makes the Mini "your digital partner in crime" and making the cabin more minimalist allows "more creative space for digital interaction and new, digitally amplified experiences".

The second generation of Mini’s small EV – now called the Cooper – will be built in China atop a new front-wheel-drive platform engineered by Spotlight Automotive, BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall.

A petrol-engined version, evolved more obviously from the current car, will be built in Oxford, sitting on an entirely different platform but taking the same design direction. Autocar has already reported in-depth details of the long-awaited 2024 Cooper, following a briefing from Mini boss Stefanie Wurst and a prototype ride in Sweden, but new images sent to Autocar give our first look at the final production design.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini Cooper S

Mini 3-door Hatch

Now in its third generation, we find out if the bigger, cleverer and more mature Mini can still entertain like it predecessors did

Read our review
Back to top

The resemblance to today’s car is evident, and indeed it still measures roughly 3800mm from bumper to bumper, but it’s clear Mini’s designers have worked hard to make good on a promise to bring “the iconic hatch back to its roots”.

Read more: best small electric cars UK

A wider track, shorter overhangs, a longer wheelbase and larger wheels give the Fiat 500 rival a noticeably more purposeful stance, while the company’s vocal commitment to minimalism (and thereby sustainability) extends to a much purer and simpler overall treatment.

Gone are the chunky black plastic wheel-arch claddings, clamshell bonnet, contrasting trim accents and chrome headlight surrounds of today’s Mini Electric in favour of a fresh look majoring more on function than fashion.

Wurst recently gave Autocar some insight into why the car was being reinvented with less of an overt ‘premium’ focus: “I think Mini in away is a very modern and contemporary product. It isn’t about being big or premium. It’s about a certain lifestyle that you have. You take things more easily. You’re not tense about what your income status is, what kind of hierarchy level you work at. It’s more a state of mind.”

The electric Cooper is due on sale in May 2024, followed about two months later by the petrol Cooper.

Advertisement
Back to top

The new EV will match the current Electric’s 181bhp and is expected to get from 0-62mph in roughly 7.0sec. That would make it nearly as quick as today’s petrol-engined Cooper S hot hatch and, more importantly, a close rival to the new Abarth 500e.

But that won’t be the quickest EV: a warmed-up Cooper SE is in the pipeline with 215bhp, promising to serve as a contender for supremacy in the nascent electric hot hatch segment. And that will eventually be eclipsed by a John Cooper Works variant, thought to muster around 250bhp.

The electric Cooper will use a 40kWh battery for a claimed range of 240 miles (up on just 150 miles in today’s Electric), while the Cooper SE will use a 54kWh pack to push closer to 300 miles.

Mini has yet to confirm how quickly the electric Cooper will charge, or how the battery is arranged within the platform.

The petrol Cooper – basically a heavily updated and rebodied version of the hatchback that has been on sale since 2014 – is expected to use fettled versions of today’s turbo engines (a 1.5-litre triple in the Cooper and a 2.0-litre four-pot in the Cooper S) with commensurate improvements in efficiency and performance.

Detailed specifications won’t be shared until closer to launch, but we expect the electric Cooper to start some way above £30,000, given that the Electric already costs from £32,550.

Advertisement
Back to top

Its closest rival, the Fiat 500 EV, opens at £28,195 currently, but that’s with a 24kWh battery and a range of only 118 miles.

Car Review
Mini 3-door Hatch
Mini Cooper S
Read our full road test review
Read more

From launch, the Cooper line-up will comprise just a three-door hatchback with the choice of a petrol or an electric powertrain.

The five-door hatchback will be indirectly replaced next year by the similarly long but higher riding, electric-only Aceman. A replacement Convertible is also in the works, but this isn’t expected before 2025.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
53
Add a comment…
Bimfan 20 July 2023

Even the most efficient 'current' EV's can't reach 6 miles per Kw/hr. The realistic everyday range of a 40Kw/hr battery is going to be 160 miles.

My Tesla manages around 250 miles on its 55Kw/hr battery and Teslas have some of the most efficient motors out there. Even at that rate, the Mini cannot have a range of more then 180 miles.

I like the simpler look, but the problem with it is then justifying the price. The original Mini was cheap and therefore it was simple, this one is simple and therefore expensive?

scotty5 20 July 2023

I'm loving these comments from the usual suspects about the interior looking cheap and nasty. If we look thru the archives, these will be the same commentators who said they don't like the car as BMW have departed from the original's iconic design. The glasses of these people aren't just half empty, they're empty, full stop.

I think BMW have worked miracles with the Mini brand and from those pics, yes, they look to have gone back to it's roots. I like it. Wonder if UK built Mini's will retain the Union Jack rear light design? I don't like the rear light design on this Chinese built version but then again, perhaps five yellow stars appear when they illuminate?

gagaga 20 July 2023

"The electric Cooper will use a 40kWh battery for a claimed range of 240 miles"

These claims are getting more stupid by the day, and this magazine just prints them.

240miles?  Downhill with a truck pushing from behind, maybe.

Latest Drives

Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive

View all latest drives