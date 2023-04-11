New 2024 Mini Cooper Electric interior revealed

Mini is going back to its roots with a simple, retro-futuristic cabin arrangement for its 2024 Cooper EV - inspired by Alec Issigonis's design for the original 1959 car.
Revealed ahead of the car's official debut in the coming months, the new Mini's cockpit is described as "more Mini than ever before".
The centrepiece of the redesigned interior is an expansive central touchscreen, modelled on the trademark central speedometer that has featured in every Mini hatch since the original Austin Seven.
Hosting eye-catching new graphics and motifs, the screen will run a totally new and largely bespoke infotainment interface - and unusually it is not paired with a digital gauge cluster, with a simpler head-up display featuring instead for critical information such as speed and directions.
Inspiration from the original Mini is obvious
Elsewhere, it's a case of tradition meeting innovation, with distinctive LED lighting patterns integrated into the knitted dashboard, but a familiar panel of toggle switches retained for climate control functions.
Drive selection is now handled by a lever behind the steering wheel – itself now smaller and "sportier", but still hosting physical controls – with the new-look, low-set centre console given over to a pair of cupholders, two USB-C charging ports and a generous storage cubby.
Mini says the "immersive" interior, complete with a raft of new animations, sounds and projections, makes the Mini "your digital partner in crime" and making the cabin more minimalist allows "more creative space for digital interaction and new, digitally amplified experiences".
The second generation of Mini’s small EV – now called the Cooper – will be built in China atop a new front-wheel-drive platform engineered by Spotlight Automotive, BMW’s joint venture with Great Wall.
A petrol-engined version, evolved more obviously from the current car, will be built in Oxford, sitting on an entirely different platform but taking the same design direction. Autocar has already reported in-depth details of the long-awaited 2024 Cooper, following a briefing from Mini boss Stefanie Wurst and a prototype ride in Sweden, but new images sent to Autocar give our first look at the final production design.
Even the most efficient 'current' EV's can't reach 6 miles per Kw/hr. The realistic everyday range of a 40Kw/hr battery is going to be 160 miles.
My Tesla manages around 250 miles on its 55Kw/hr battery and Teslas have some of the most efficient motors out there. Even at that rate, the Mini cannot have a range of more then 180 miles.
I like the simpler look, but the problem with it is then justifying the price. The original Mini was cheap and therefore it was simple, this one is simple and therefore expensive?
I'm loving these comments from the usual suspects about the interior looking cheap and nasty. If we look thru the archives, these will be the same commentators who said they don't like the car as BMW have departed from the original's iconic design. The glasses of these people aren't just half empty, they're empty, full stop.
I think BMW have worked miracles with the Mini brand and from those pics, yes, they look to have gone back to it's roots. I like it. Wonder if UK built Mini's will retain the Union Jack rear light design? I don't like the rear light design on this Chinese built version but then again, perhaps five yellow stars appear when they illuminate?
"The electric Cooper will use a 40kWh battery for a claimed range of 240 miles"
These claims are getting more stupid by the day, and this magazine just prints them.
240miles? Downhill with a truck pushing from behind, maybe.