BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Renault Clio survives petrol supermini exodus
UP NEXT
Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift brings upgraded equipment, software

New 2023 Renault Clio survives petrol supermini exodus

Heavy update should boost the appeal of France’s Ford Fiesta as ICE rivals exit the market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
4 April 2023

The future of the Renault Clio is set to be safeguarded by a dramatic update in the coming months, making it one of a select few ICE superminis to remain on sale in the face of various headwinds.

The French hatchback will receive a radical styling overhaul with a new, sharper front end featuring slimmer LED headlights placed above large, arrow-shaped daytime running lights – hidden by camouflage in these latest spy images.

The test car’s rear end shows off redesigned brake lights and a more angular bumper. The images also reveal a long exhaust pipe protruding from the body, hinting at airflow testing for a tweaked petrol powerplant. 

Related articles

It's expected that any upgrades are targeted at making the Clio’s engine – either the regular 89bhp TCe 90 or the 143bhp E-Tech hybrid – compliant with the incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations. Neither unit is likely to improve in performance, a slight decrease in power and torque output being a likelier result of the new rules.

The interior is expected to benefit from an uplift in material quality in line with Renault’s recently pledged push for profit, integrating more soft-touch materials around the dashboard and doors.

The 9.3in infotainment touchscreen currently reserved for the RS Line and E-Tech Engineered trim levels may become standard equipment.

More advanced driver-assistance systems will become standard equipment in order to comply with new GSR2 safety standards. The legislation – which all cars currently on sale must meet by 2024 – forces the inclusion of technologies including driver drowsiness detection, lane-keeping assistance and intelligent speed adaptation (speed limit warnings). 

Given the adaptations required to comply with Euro 7 and GSR2, the Clio’s price is expected to rise significantly. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has previously warned that Euro 7 alone could add up to €2000 (£1750) to the sale price of a new car, due to the resultant engineering costs. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front

Renault Clio

Supermini chases greater maturity in its latest iteration but at what cost to driver fun?

Read our review
Back to top

Prices may also increase as a result of the profit push sought by de Meo’s Renaulution strategy, which is pushing Renault upmarket. For example, the new Renault Austral SUV's Iconic Esprit Alpine trim costs €45,300 (£39,600) in France, when the range-topping version of its predecessor, the Kadjar, cost just £28,200 in the UK before it bowed out in 2021.

The Clio may receive a similarly conceived premium range-topper aimed at snatching sales from the likes of the Audi A1 Sportback and Mini Cooper 5dr.

Nonetheless, an entry-level trim aligned with the current Evolution specification – which is priced from £19,095 – is likely to remain in the line-up, targeting buyers of mainstream models such as the Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta will go off sale this summer, and the Volkswagen Polo also faces the axe, with Euro 7 threatening to increase its price by as much as €5000 (£4400).

Other than Renault, few manufacturers – such as Hyundai – have committed to producing small cars in the long term, as the market (and legislation) increasingly favours more profitable SUVs.

Car Review
Renault Clio
Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Unlike the Mini, the Clio won't gain an electric option. In 2025, it will be joined – not replaced – by another B-segment hatchback, the Renault 5, which is planned to be cheaper than the current Renault Zoe and rivals such as the Peugeot e-208. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The new 5 will also offer high-end variants, including an Alpine-branded hot hatch.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
dipole 4 April 2023

I had one of these as a hire car at the weekend.   It was impressively competent, pleasant and honest.  It just was a better resolved car than the Megane hire car I had a few months ago.  

As the Renault 5/Micra CMF-B EV car uses 70% of the platform parts of a CMF-B and Captur/Sandero/Jogger/Juke sells strongly I guess the obligations associated with keeping the Clio in production are small

Latest Drives

mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
bmw m850i 2023 001 cornering front
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
BMW 8 Series Convertible M850i xDrive 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f type convertible 2023 001 cornering front
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 75 P450 RWD
mercedes benz a class 2023 001 cornering front
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz A-Class A180 2023 first drive

View all latest drives