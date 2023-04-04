New 2023 Renault Clio survives petrol supermini exodus

The future of the Renault Clio is set to be safeguarded by a dramatic update in the coming months, making it one of a select few ICE superminis to remain on sale in the face of various headwinds.

The French hatchback will receive a radical styling overhaul with a new, sharper front end featuring slimmer LED headlights placed above large, arrow-shaped daytime running lights – hidden by camouflage in these latest spy images.

The test car’s rear end shows off redesigned brake lights and a more angular bumper. The images also reveal a long exhaust pipe protruding from the body, hinting at airflow testing for a tweaked petrol powerplant.

It's expected that any upgrades are targeted at making the Clio’s engine – either the regular 89bhp TCe 90 or the 143bhp E-Tech hybrid – compliant with the incoming Euro 7 emissions regulations. Neither unit is likely to improve in performance, a slight decrease in power and torque output being a likelier result of the new rules.

The interior is expected to benefit from an uplift in material quality in line with Renault’s recently pledged push for profit, integrating more soft-touch materials around the dashboard and doors.

The 9.3in infotainment touchscreen currently reserved for the RS Line and E-Tech Engineered trim levels may become standard equipment.

More advanced driver-assistance systems will become standard equipment in order to comply with new GSR2 safety standards. The legislation – which all cars currently on sale must meet by 2024 – forces the inclusion of technologies including driver drowsiness detection, lane-keeping assistance and intelligent speed adaptation (speed limit warnings).

Given the adaptations required to comply with Euro 7 and GSR2, the Clio’s price is expected to rise significantly. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has previously warned that Euro 7 alone could add up to €2000 (£1750) to the sale price of a new car, due to the resultant engineering costs.