New 2023 Polestar 4 is brand's lowest-carbon car

Polestar has confirmed that its new 4 SUV-coupé is its lowest-carbon car, after it was revealed at the Shanghai motor show as “the reinvention of the SUV coupé”.

It will enter the premium crossover segment as a pure-electric car to take on the Porsche Macan as the Swedish firm's fourth model.

Said to be the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar model to date, it was tested during the firm's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and found produce 19.4 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime, including production. The firm has been publishing LCAs for each of its cars since 2020.

Production takes place at Geely's SEA factory in Hangzhou Bay, which makes use of both solar and hydroelectric power, and is said to use production techniques that reduce emissions, such as low-carbon aluminium for smelting.

Fredrika Klarén, Polestar's head of sustainability, says: “To support our net zero goal, we set carbon budgets for all our cars. Throughout the product development of Polestar 4, its carbon budget has influenced everything from material choices to factory energy sources. Sharing the LCA enables us to show that we can strive for net zero.”

The firm published individual CO2 figures for each specification of the 4, with the entry-level standard range car producing 19.4 tonnes, the long-range car 19.9 tonnes, and the top-rung dual-motor car 21.4 tonnes. That makes it more carbon efficient than even a Volkswagen ID 3.

When it arrives next year, the 4 will join the Polestar 3 SUV as the firm’s first bespoke offerings, in contrast to the Volvo-based design roots of its first two models, the 1 and 2.

Like the £78,900 Polestar 3, the rakish, electric-powered 4 is positioned as a premium model to rival the likes of Porsche, BMW and Genesis. As such, it will command a price of between £50,000 and £65,000, depending on whether a single- or dual-motor powertrain is chosen.