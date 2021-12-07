New 2023 Audi A4 Avant undergoes tests in the Alps

A prototype of the new Audi A4 Avant has been pictured testing on mountainous roads in the Alps, ahead of the production model’s launch which is slated for 2023.

Like many other pre-production prototypes spotted on the road, the A4 Avant was photographed with a distorted black and white livery, though the most significant changes to the model’s design are clear to see.

A low, wide front grille, slimline headlights and a more rakish roofline look to be the key differentiators from the current car – and while this mule's distinctive circular rear lights may not make it to production, we would expect a redesign at the back, too.

Entering its sixth generation, the Audi A4 line-up will include an electric-only four-wheel-drive performance RS model and a hybrid RS4 to top a line-up underpinned by two different platforms, according to well-placed Ingolstadt insiders.

One platform will be used for combustion-engined hybrid variants and the other for pure-electric models.

Volume-selling versions of Audi’s long-running BMW 3 Series rival will continue to be sold in saloon and estate (Avant) bodystyles based on a modified version of the existing MLB platform, which underpins a wide variety of other Volkswagen Group models.

