BMW M5 Touring returns with 790bhp V8 PHEV punch
BMW M5 Touring returns with 790bhp V8 PHEV punch

Super-estate is set to rival Audi RS6 Avant by combining 4.4-litre V8 with rear-mounted electric motor
Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
9 August 2023

The forthcoming BMW M5 Touring has been spotted testing on the Nürburgring ahead of its launch in 2024, having been on hiatus since the E60-generation model was discontinued in 2010.

It will arrive in showrooms alongside the new M5 saloon using a plug-in hybrid pairing BMW's S63 twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor, as previously reported by Autocar.

Sources close to the German manufacturer claim the two units combine for power and torque outputs in the region of 790bhp and 737lb ft.

The car was pictured turning the mini carousel on the Nordschleife in heavy camouflage with wideer front grille openings, a ground-hugging stance, muscular rear apron and signature M5 quad exhaust exits.

It's currently undergoing testing not just on the track but also urban areas, country roads and motorways around Munich and at the BMW M headquarters in Garching. 

Early prototypes of the new M5 were said to use a lithium ion battery similar in capacity to the 12.0kWh unit found in the outgoing BMW 545e.

Whether this item will be used for production versions of the next M5 remains to be seen, although suggestions were made that BMW M is developing its own performance battery with ultra-rapid discharging.

That the upcoming 530e and 550e PHEVs receive a 19.4kWh battery hints that the super-saloon and estate may too receive a more capacious battery.

“We're now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” said BMW M development head Dirk Häcker.

Power is set to be delivered through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with a rear-biased xDrive four-wheel drive system.

The next M5 is also set to adopt a heavily reworked chassis, with distinguishing features including a wider front and rear track.

The new BMW i5 is not set to spawn an all-electric M5, but the M division has fettled the zero-emissions saloon. The i5 M60 isn't as overtly performance-focused as the M5 but still dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec thanks to a dual-motor powertrain producing a combined 593bhp and 605lb ft.

The original M5 Touring was launched in 1992 as a more practical variant of the second-generation M5. It didn't return for the third-generation (E39) model, reportedly due to financial constraints, although a one-off prototype was built. It came back for the fourth-generation (E60/E61) car but was exclusive to Europe, and just 1009 examples were sold.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

shiftright 26 June 2023

Oh thank God! Finally it  can get out of its own way. If there's one thing the world needs is a 700hp+ estate.

Anton motorhead 27 June 2023
Exactly, but why not 800+ bhp. Our congested roads need this kind of power as much as a cheetah needs to be caged.
Peter Cavellini 27 October 2022

Now your torquing!, that's enough power and torque, even this is an excess, I can't help but think that one inadvertent prod of the throttle and your in the Ditch before you know what's happened!, I assume there's safety features in place to prevent drivers doing something silly?

gavsmit 27 October 2022

Who's buying these cars (and many, many others) in enough numbers to justify the fortune in development that still generates a generous profit? 

Watching the news led me to believe that everyone is eating from food banks these days.

Andrew1 27 October 2022
I don't have the numbers but sometimes companies create halo products that although don't make a profit, they help the brand selling lesser models. So the money they might be losing on this M5, they recover on other models.

