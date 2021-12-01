BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Dacia Jogger is UK's cheapest seven-seater at £14,995
UP NEXT
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate revealed ahead of 2022 launch

New 2022 Dacia Jogger is UK's cheapest seven-seater at £14,995

Seven-seater replacement for Dokker, Lodgy and Logan MCV is now open for pre-orders
News
5 mins read
1 December 2021

 

Dacia has opened pre-orders for its new Jogger, which with a starting price of £14,995 becomes the cheapest seven-seater on sale in the UK. 

It will be offered from launch in a choice of three trims – Essential, Comfort and Extreme – with air conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors equipped as standard across the range. Dacia highlights that, "in the interests of keeping things simple", just two options will be offered on top of that: metallic paint and a spare wheel. First deliveries are expected in the first half of 2022.

Related articles

The entry-level Essential car gets an adjustable steering wheel, automatic headlights, electric front windows and automatic emergency braking as standard.

The £16,695 Comfort trim, meanwhile, adds roof rails, electric mirrors, automatic wipers, a reversing camera and alloy-aping steel wheel designs. Inside, it brings added soft-touch and satin trim elements, electric rear windows, automatic air conditioning and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality.

The range-topping (and limited-run) Jogger Extreme SE costs £17,395, bringing black 16in alloy wheels, front parking sensors, heated front seats and wireless smartphone mirroring.

Following on from the launch of the new Sandero and inspired by the Bigster SUV concept, the Jogger is based around the same CMF-B platform as its supermini sibling but with a wheelbase stretched by 300mm to accommodate the additional rear seats. Crucially, it will eventually be available as a hybrid – a first for Dacia.

Blending “estate car practicality, MPV spaciousness and SUV styling”, the Jogger has 200mm of ground clearance and, at 4547mm long, is Dacia's biggest model.

Despite the SUV looks, modular roofbars and scuffplates, the Jogger will be available with only front-wheel drive, as the Duster SUV will remain “as the true off-roader”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Sandero road test review 2021 - hero front

Dacia Sandero

Britain’s cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Read our review
Back to top

Designed to replace the Dokker, Lodgy and Logan MCV models, the Jogger has three rows of flexible seats, with the middle row rolling forward and splitting 60:40.

The boot volume is 160 litres with the rear seats in place (enough for a small shopping trip), rising to 708 litres if the rear-most seats are removed in their entirety. 

None fold flat into the floor or slide back and forth, Dacia reasoning that these engineering alterations make the seats more expensive and take up more room. 

The Sandero and Jogger are identical from the B-pillar forwards, but Dacia has engineered a 40mm step-up from the B-pillar backwards to give additional height and width, allowing the rear cabin to benefit from additional passenger space. 

Three systems are offered for the multimedia interface: Media Control, which comprises a smartphone cradle and docking station; Media Display, which adds four speakers and an 8.0in touchscreen; and Media Nav, which brings wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sat-nav and six speakers. 

Thanks to a flexible platform borrowed from parent firm Renault (which uses it for the Clio and Captur), the Jogger will offer three engines.

Advertisement
Back to top

First to arrive is a 1.0-litre turbo triple that produces 108bhp and up to 90% of its maximum 148lb ft from 1700rpm. This will also drop into the Renault Mégane in time and is likely to make up the majority of Jogger sales.

A 99bhp LPG Joger will also be offered after launch, using the same Bi-Fuel engine that appears in the Sandero. Neither 0-62mph times nor fuel economy figures have been released yet.

The hybrid, due in 2023, combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine, two electric motors (one an e-motor and the other a beefed-up alternator) and a multi-mode automatic gearbox, plus a 1.2kWh battery to make electric-only running possible for short distances.

There are no plans for a plug-in hybrid at this stage, although the flexibility of the platform means that one could be offered in the future. According to David Durrand, Dacia’s design director: “We can take this existing technology and adapt it very quickly because the platform is the same. We would need less than one year to change it.” 

Q&A: David Durrand, exterior design director, Dacia

What's your favourite part of the Jogger?"The way that we matched the front of the Sandero with the rear cabin of the Jogger. The Jogger is a bit wider and taller, which was a challenge on the design side, because we needed to continue the lines running to the rear. We had this idea of the two boxes and creating this step between the front door and the second part of the car. 

"I also like the way the rear lights have been finished, where we wanted to avoid a utility vehicle but still maintain the wide opening. If you push everything to make the space inside, the risk could be to have an ugly car on the outside. We tried to make it strong but not utilitarian."

Where did you have the biggest argument with engineering?

"In this type of car, seven-seaters, the third-row head room is the biggest compromise. Engineers would like a very horizontal roof with a very upright rear, but the car could look strange at the end. In our case, we managed to keep a little angle on the rear window on the tailgate, with the roof going down slightly to meet it. It was also good having an SUV-style car, with the roofbars, because the boxy shape is more acceptable than on other types, like estates."

Advertisement
Back to top

Is that part of the reason for the additional ground clearance, to make it more like an SUV despite being two-wheel drive?"It was important for the design because the car is very long. We want to avoid an extruded car or to have too long a car, so by raising it and adding the roofbars, it stretches it vertically.

"In our Dacia philosophy, we have the Duster to off-road and the Sandero for everyday life. This is more for the family road trip. You can put everybody in the car, you close the doors, you put your sports stuff on the roof and you can you can go wherever you want. And even if the road conditions are bad, no problem."

Would you have liked it to be four-wheel drive?

"Yes, it could have been interesting, but for this car, I don’t think it’s necessary. Okay, [it could be useful] for the snow, but apart from that, you won't really use the four-wheel drive. It’s extra cost and extra weight. And we prefer to put this this energy into the comfort in the third row, in some cool features and to keep the price as low as possible."

Is this the new Skoda Yeti?

"The Yeti wasn’t on our moodboard, but we thought about it when we were doing the drawings."

Which came first, the Sandero or the Jogger?

"We started with the Sandero. It was still under construction when we started to think about the Jogger. And because of this, we could influence back onto the Sandero. For example, the [trailing edge of the front] door line: if it starts to accelerate too early, you will have this little line going down too much. So we managed to make it finish almost horizontally [on the Sandero]. We modified it to fit much better with the Jogger."

READ MORE

Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SUV​

Dacia Sandero review

New-look 2021 Dacia Duster priced from £13,995​

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,700
50,592miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£4,990
31,252miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,995
48,545miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,995
47,922miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,995
36,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.0 Sce Access 5dr
2017
£5,400
19,125miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£5,595
66,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Ambiance 5dr
2016
£5,945
37,106miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.0 Sce Access 5dr
2018
£5,950
39,174miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
26
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 6 September 2021
I must say that looks really good. Well done Dacia and I too also think it looks slightly Skoda Roomster like from the side so well done again Dacia. It looks Volvo like from the rear with them lights which is no harm at all. I hope they sell it here. It would do very well if they do.
FastRenaultFan 6 September 2021
I must say that looks really good. Well done Dacia and I too also think it looks slightly Skoda Roomster like from the side so well done again Dacia. It looks Volvo like from the rear with them lights which is no harm at all. I hope they sell it here. It would do very well if they do.
tommyf 5 September 2021
Love this, it does seem a spiritual successor to the Roomster with huge aperture boot and removable seats. The designers have referenced the concept of a hatchback coupled to a big box space and surely had the iconic Skoda in mind! A five seater version will be available and has already been mentioned in press materials. Visually it needs the biggest wheels it can handle.. I imagine top spec hybrid models will be £17-18k or thereabouts. Vastly cheaper than anything else comparable.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives