New 2022 Dacia Jogger is UK's cheapest seven-seater at £14,995

Dacia has opened pre-orders for its new Jogger, which with a starting price of £14,995 becomes the cheapest seven-seater on sale in the UK.

It will be offered from launch in a choice of three trims – Essential, Comfort and Extreme – with air conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors equipped as standard across the range. Dacia highlights that, "in the interests of keeping things simple", just two options will be offered on top of that: metallic paint and a spare wheel. First deliveries are expected in the first half of 2022.

The entry-level Essential car gets an adjustable steering wheel, automatic headlights, electric front windows and automatic emergency braking as standard.

The £16,695 Comfort trim, meanwhile, adds roof rails, electric mirrors, automatic wipers, a reversing camera and alloy-aping steel wheel designs. Inside, it brings added soft-touch and satin trim elements, electric rear windows, automatic air conditioning and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality.

The range-topping (and limited-run) Jogger Extreme SE costs £17,395, bringing black 16in alloy wheels, front parking sensors, heated front seats and wireless smartphone mirroring.

Following on from the launch of the new Sandero and inspired by the Bigster SUV concept, the Jogger is based around the same CMF-B platform as its supermini sibling but with a wheelbase stretched by 300mm to accommodate the additional rear seats. Crucially, it will eventually be available as a hybrid – a first for Dacia.

Blending “estate car practicality, MPV spaciousness and SUV styling”, the Jogger has 200mm of ground clearance and, at 4547mm long, is Dacia's biggest model.

Despite the SUV looks, modular roofbars and scuffplates, the Jogger will be available with only front-wheel drive, as the Duster SUV will remain “as the true off-roader”.