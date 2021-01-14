Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SUV

Dacia has revealed the new Bigster Concept, previewing a new back-to-basics mid-size SUV that will sit above the popular Duster in the budget brand’s range.

The new car is part of a plan to expand the budget brand into the profitable C-segment and has been unveiled as part of a renewed focus on Dacia’s value-for-money business strategy.

The Bigster Concept previews one of three new models that Dacia will launch by 2025, beyond the new Sandero, Logan and Spring EV that are all being launched this year.

The new machine will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Allance's CMF-B platform, which will be used for all Dacia vehicles moving forward. Future Dacias will be offered with both ‘alternative energy’ - likely LPG - and hybrid powertrains.

The Bigster Concept is 4.6 metres long and described as “the Dacia way of making the C-segment accessible, delivering a larger, more capable vehicle at the cost buyers would expect from the segment below”.

The machine features Dacia’s distinctive Y-shaped headlight design, with rugged, simple styling that echoes the smaller Duster. Dacia says the concept features protective exterior panels made from raw recycled plastics. It also showcases a new logo that the brand is set to adopt.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia’s design boss, said: “The Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible isn't opposed by any means to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof.”

The Bigster Concept will be part of a major model offensive for Dacia, which has now been linked with Russian brand Lada within Groupe Renault.

Brand boss Denis Le Vot said that “Dacia will stay Dacia, always offering a trustworthy, authentic, best-value-for-money proposition to smart buyers”.

All future Dacia and Lada models, including the Bigster, will be based on the Alliance CMF-B platform.

Meanwhile, Lada will launch four new models by 2025, which will include a new C-segment vehicle and a reimagined version of the iconic Niva off-roader in 2024. The two brands will remain focused on different markets, so there are no plans for these to be offered in the UK.

