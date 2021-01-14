BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SUV
UP NEXT
Lada Niva off-roader to gain first full redesign since 1976

Dacia Bigster concept previews rugged range-topping SUV

Chunky 4x4 is brand's biggest model to-date; will prioritise affordability and capability
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
14 January 2021

Dacia has revealed the new Bigster Concept, previewing a new back-to-basics mid-size SUV that will sit above the popular Duster in the budget brand’s range.

The new car is part of a plan to expand the budget brand into the profitable C-segment and has been unveiled as part of a renewed focus on Dacia’s value-for-money business strategy.

The Bigster Concept previews one of three new models that Dacia will launch by 2025, beyond the new Sandero, Logan and Spring EV that are all being launched this year.

The new machine will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Allance's CMF-B platform, which will be used for all Dacia vehicles moving forward. Future Dacias will be offered with both ‘alternative energy’ - likely LPG - and hybrid powertrains.

The Bigster Concept is 4.6 metres long and described as “the Dacia way of making the C-segment accessible, delivering a larger, more capable vehicle at the cost buyers would expect from the segment below”.

The machine features Dacia’s distinctive Y-shaped headlight design, with rugged, simple styling that echoes the smaller Duster. Dacia says the concept features protective exterior panels made from raw recycled plastics. It also showcases a new logo that the brand is set to adopt.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia’s design boss, said: “The Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible isn't opposed by any means to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof.”

The Bigster Concept will be part of a major model offensive for Dacia, which has now been linked with Russian brand Lada within Groupe Renault.

Brand boss Denis Le Vot said that “Dacia will stay Dacia, always offering a trustworthy, authentic, best-value-for-money proposition to smart buyers”.

All future Dacia and Lada models, including the Bigster, will be based on the Alliance CMF-B platform.

Meanwhile, Lada will launch four new models by 2025, which will include a new C-segment vehicle and a reimagined version of the iconic Niva off-roader in 2024. The two brands will remain focused on different markets, so there are no plans for these to be offered in the UK.

READ MORE

New £7995 Dacia Sandero is Britain's cheapest car

New Dacia Spring EV being evaluated for UK sale

Dacia targets premium segment with new range-topping trim

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£5,790
54,633miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2014
£5,995
56,279miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2015
£5,999
72,639miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2015
£6,250
42,019miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2016
£6,800
48,541miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2016
£7,000
38,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2015
£7,000
53,650miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr
2016
£7,095
50,617miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate Prime 5dr
2015
£7,250
47,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 14 January 2021

The way the World is going, maybe this is the type of Vehicle we'll be needing?

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives