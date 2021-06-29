New 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: 631bhp super-SUV revealed

Porsche has lifted the veil on the 631bhp Cayenne Turbo GT, which promises new levels of performance, dynamic ability and driver engagement.

Set for UK delivery from September, the new model is based on the Cayenne Coupé Turbo and is Porsche’s most powerful ICE-only SUV yet. The Cayenne Turbo GT brings a raft of developments that have already shown their worth at the Nürburgring, where the car recently established a new lap record for production-based SUVs with a time of 7min 38.9sec. That’s more than three seconds quicker than the Audi RS Q8 managed in 2019.

Conceived to combine the outright performance capability of the Turbo and GTS Cayenne models, the new range-topper is visually differentiated from its siblings by a series of styling changes, all of which are described as functional measures for more efficient engine and brake cooling as well as added stability and downforce.

They include a new lip spoiler with enlarged cooling ducts at the base of the redesigned front bumper; a modified roof spoiler with new carbonfibre wing elements; and a 25mm- wider rear spoiler that is said to provide the Turbo GT with an added 40kg of downforce at its electronically limited 186mph top speed when fully deployed from the tailgate. Additionally, the door mirror caps and lower part of the rear diffuser are made from carbonfibre, while the twin tailpipes exit centrally to enhance airflow underneath the car.

The Cayenne Turbo GT also receives 22in wheels, which are 10.5in wide at the front and 11.5in wide at the rear and finished in either gold or black. They’re shod as standard with 285/35-profile front and 315/30 rear Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tyres that Porsche claims were designed specifically for the new model.

Inside, there is a new sports steering wheel that houses a Sports Response button, as seen on all of Porsche’s hottest models, as well as electronically adjustable sports seats up front and two individual seats in the rear. Interior stitching and seatbelts are available in gold or grey, while new Alcantara accents hint at the new variant’s performance aspirations.

The Turbo GT is the first Cayenne to receive Porsche’s new PCM 6.0 communication system, which brings enhanced functions for the infotainment, including compatibility for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Power for the Turbo GT comes from a reworked version of Porsche’s twin- turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. It gains an added 89bhp and 52lb ft over the standard Turbo, developing 631bhp and 627lb ft of torque. That puts it second only to the 670bhp Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid in the line-up in terms of output.