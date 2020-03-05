Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 2020 UK review

Adept at oversteer and outrageously quick. Even before luggage and passengers are accounted for, the car weighs 2490kg, which is 315kg more than even the regular Cayenne Turbo, and yet it still level-pegged with the new Audi RS6 Avant during an impromptu drag race, making up for its heft with tectonic torque and seamless gearshifts. There aren’t many full-sized SUVs that will give you a proper punch in gut from acceleration, but this is one of them.

The rest of the time, you’ll marvel at how effortlessly the two sources of power co-exist. The car starts in electric mode, and once you’re up and running, it will look to switch off the engine as much as possible, particularly when coasting on quicker roads or crawling around town. The transitions are quick and smooth, so you’re never caught short for acceleration, although the V8 always starts with an unmistakable growl and sets the bodyshell throbbing in almost comically dramatic fashion.

Hybrid mode, in which the car adapts to the driving style, is particularly good at knowing exactly when to fade out the engine, feed it back in or give in to the whims of the driver’s right foot and provide absolutely everything on offer. In this sense, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is as easily driveable as any comparably big SUV, only with more accurate steering and better body control than most, as you’d find with every Cayenne in the range.

Moving up through Sport and Sport Plus modes is mostly unnecessary, although doing so will progressively stiffen the air suspension, sharpen the throttle response, alter the torque split and trigger the brake-based torque-vectoring to better sling the car through corners – and then replicate a limited-slip differential on the way out. Our car also had optional four-wheel steering although, as with all the best applications, you’ll really struggle to sense it working. It’s an arsenal of chassis tech arguably more impressive than the complex powertrain (and we shouldn’t forget the active anti-roll bars, which are driven by a 48V system).

The result is a family car that will do a passable impression of a sports car on track and, on the road, goes from A to B at rate that, jokes aside, almost immediately feels irresponsible given the size of the car. It's hard to think how they could have made it more agile, short of giving it an entirely carbonfibre body or somehow else removing a good portion of the weight.