Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 2020 UK review

What is it?
Time was when the wildest Porsche generally took the form of a turbocharged 911 with four-wheel drive and a wing, at least as far as spec-sheet figures went,
Following the launch of the latest 911 Turbo S – a car with 641bhp, a 2.6sec 0-62mph time, hips wider than a bin lorry, and a wing – you could argue that nothing has changed. However, if you accept modern Porsche is really now an SUV company that builds proper sports cars mainly to protect its pedigree (last year, it sold almost 200,000 Cayenne and Macan models compared with only 80,000 of everything else) then the 'wildest', most ambitious model it makes is now the £123,000 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The car's plug-in hybrid powertrain has previously cropped up in the Panamera and we’ve already driven the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid abroad, but now we have one in the UK for the first time and the numbers don’t get any easier to swallow with repeat readings. Altogether, you have 671bhp and 627lb ft, the majority of which is delivered via a front-mounted 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8. The rest is provided by an electric motor, although both sources drive through the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is operating near the limit of its torque-channelling potential. With a stronger ’box, as much as 850lb ft would be possible.
Join the debate
Einarbb
Tax saving tool ...
... for those who still like to own performance SUV.
Cersai Lannister
Brilliant Writing
Once in awhile a roadtest writer manages the impossible. They craft a well-balanced piece that gets you inside the car's soul and doesn't force their opinion on you. In the heydays of motoring journos like Mel Nichols, Steve Cropley, Gavin Green and, of a later generation, Andrew Frankel, there was a pleasure in reading something for its own sake.
Whoever Richard Lane is, and if he's new to Autocar I aplogize, I hadn't notced - thank you. It was lovely to read.
Now, everyone can rush off and do their anti-SUV rants as usual, but let's, for a change, enjoy the writing.
Add your comment