New 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS unwraps ahead of imminent reveal

Audi E-tron GT rival will stay true to styling of radical concept and offer more than 435 miles of range
News
3 mins read
2 March 2021

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and Audi E-tron GT with its plush new EQS electric saloon, and fresh shots of a minimally disguised prototype have emerged. 

Test cars have recently ditched the bulky body cladding and fake lights of previous testing mules, giving a glimpse of the headlight and tail-light designs and the overall body proportions. We recently had our first glimpse inside, too, and it looks like the EQS will have the same 11.9in central touchscreen and 12.3in digital display as the recently revealed 2021 S-Class, doing away largely with physical controls.

Mercedes has already confirmed a range of more than 700km (435 miles) for the EQS. Daimler boss Ola Källenius said the new model would also "set the benchmark" in terms of luxury, comfort and safety. 

The EQS will compete with the Taycan and its Audi E-tron GT sibling in the flourishing electric premium saloon segment. Test mules feature a low, swooping roofline, with a slim headlight design among the more obvious visible features. 

The EQS is described as being roughly the size of the current CLS. Mercedes previously hinted at the styling of its first electric saloon with the EQS Vision concept at 2019's Frankfurt motor show. 

The latest addition to Mercedes' EQ electric vehicle line-up will join the EQC mid-sized SUV and EQA compact SUV in showrooms later this year. According to officials, the EQS name implies a level of luxury, comfort and features consummate to the company’s traditional S-Class.

It will head up a range of six fully electric models under the EQ sub-brand from 2022.

Whereas the EQC is based on existing underpinnings from the GLC, the range-topping EQS will be the first EQ model to benefit from Mercedes' dedicated Modular Electric Architecture (MEA).

Among the key engineering solutions included in the aluminium-intensive MEA platform is a flat floor structure.

In terms of proportions, it has a much shorter bonnet and a more heavily raked windscreen than the S-Class. In combination with the flat floor structure and a near-three-metre-long wheelbase as well as less intrusion from the gearbox and transmission tunnel than in conventionally powered models, this is expected to provide the EQS with greater interior space than Mercedes' current range-topper.

Car review
Mercedes-Benz ECQ 2019 review - hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes’ first proper electric car hits a competitive mark dynamically and might exceed rivals for comfort and refinement. Big appeal for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy; maybe a touch less for the interested driver

Read our review
The heavily curved roofline and relatively shallow glasshouse is similar to that seen on the CLS, while the fastback-style rear contains a liftback-style bootlid similar to that of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé.

The EQS is expected to be powered by two electric motors – one on the front axle and the other at the rear – providing permanent four-wheel drive. In the EQC, this set-up delivers more than 400bhp and some 516lb ft. 

Mercedes has confirmed the EQS will be produced at its main Sindelfingen factory on the outskirts of Stuttgart. It's the third plant in Germany earmarked to produce an EQ model, with the EQC set to be built in Bremen and the EQA at Mercedes' compact car plant in Rastatt.

s1mong 6 January 2021

Whatever happened to the Million Mile battery that was being shouted about during the middle of last year?

abkq 6 January 2021

Multiple window divisions. In other words, it has nothing like the smooth clean simple detailing of the EQS concept car.

Peter Cavellini 11 September 2020

Dash with a touch of class.

  The dash looks like what's in the new S-class.

