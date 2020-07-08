New 2021 Cupra el-Born is VW Group’s first EV hot hatch

The next production model from Cupra – Seat’s now-separate performance brand – will be a sporting version of the el-Born electric hatchback.
Revealed today ahead of a full launch in 2021, the Cupra el-Born is said to bring “sustainable mobility with a unique character and dynamism” and will be the first performance-oriented version of the modular MEB electric platform in the Volkswagen Group’s range. Cupra has been chosen to launch the el-Born instead of Seat, as was originally intended.
When asked if the el-Born will ever hit the market branded as a Seat, Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths said "We are launching the el-born as the first fully electric model under the Cupra brand. I believe this is the right decision, the el-Born has all the genes of the Cupra brand...I think any good news for Cupra is good news for Seat."
Since the 2019 el-Born concept was unveiled Cupra's design team have given it a new, brand-specific look, largely centring around a more aggressive front-end redesign and bespoke interior details.
Only a scant amount of technical detail for the Cupra el-Born has been released. The EV will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack that sends power through a rear-mounted electric motor of undisclosed output.
Cupra promises a range of up to 310 miles on a single charge, with rapid-charging making it capable of receiving 161 miles' worth of charge in 30 minutes. That’s significantly more than the el-Born was expected to launch with in Seat form; the Seat el-Born concept features a 62kWh battery for a range of 261 miles.
Although no 0-62mph time has been released, Cupra is quoting a 0-31mph time of 2.9sec. For reference, the Seat concept promised a 0-62mph time of 7.5sec from a 201bhp electric motor.
The el-Born will bring features that first appeared on its Volkswagen ID 3 sibling, including an augmented-reality head-up display, while Cupra-specific detailing includes sports bucket seats and a racier steering wheel design with driving mode buttons.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Cop a load of this!
Anyone any idea what price point this car will come in it?
Bimfan
Whatever they think the Cupra
Whatever they think the Cupra branding can get away with would be my guess. This is going to be a niche choice up against the VW ID3, so I would expect £40-45k. At least they are giving it a decent range battery, but I would worry the headline 0-62mph time will not be that impressive.
bol
Pity it looks so Max Power
If it was a bit less cheesy and didn't have a 90s tattoo as an emblem, I could really fancy one of these.
Saucerer
Almost just a rebadged ID.3
Clearly cost saving has paid a part with the styling as bar the section ahead of the A-pillars, and the rear end, the el-Born is identical to the ID.3. As for the front end of the Seat, there's something almost Peugeot-ish about it.
