New Cupra Formentor gains 242bhp plug-in hybrid option

The new Cupra Formentor line-up continues to expand with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid option, priced from £38,625 and packing a combined 242bhp.

The petrol-electric powertrain is shared with the eHybrid version of the recently launched Cupra Leon, mating a 148bhp 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 114bhp electric motor.

With the same combined power output as the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, the Formentor e-Hybrid hits 62mph from rest in 7.0sec and tops out at 130mph.

The electric element of the powertrain draws its reserves from a 13kWh lithium ion battery pack, which offers a WLTP-certified EV range of 32-34 miles, depending on options specified. It can be charged in around 3.5 hours from a 3.6kW AC domestic charger.

The e-Hybrid is capable of between 176.6mpg and 188.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting 33-35g/km of CO2, which places it in the 10% business-in-kind tax bracket for 2020/21.

As with the Leon e-Hybrid, the Formentor is likely to be offered with a lower-powered 201bhp PHEV option shortly after the 242bhp model's launch.

The Formentor e-Hybrid is available in VZ1 trim or, for an extra £1635, VZ2. Design-wise, both cars feature 19in matt black or silver alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated wing mirrors, LED lights at each end and scrolling indicators.

A 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone mirroring, USB-C charging ports and tri-zone climate control are standard inside.

The VZ2 gains electrically adjustable heated sports seats with copper stitching, a heated steering wheel and bespoke badging throughout the cabin.

Safety features including high-beam assistance, blindspot monitoring and road sign recognition are fitted as standard, while VZ2 adds lane-change assistance and ‘semi-autonomous control’ emergency assistance.

The Formentor eHybrid will become available to order on 16 February.

Cupra plans to offer a total of seven powertrains in the crossover eventually. A performance range-topper, powered by the 395bhp turbocharged five-cylinder engine from the Audi RS3, was previewed last week ahead of its debut on 22 February.

