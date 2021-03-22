BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra Tavascan finally confirmed for production in 2024
UP NEXT
Inside the industry: Can used car start-up Cazoo really be worth £5bn?

Cupra Tavascan finally confirmed for production in 2024

Radical 302bhp electric SUV gets the long-awaited green light as part of Cupra's range expansion
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
22 March 2021

Cupra has confirmed that it will put the dramatic Tavascan concept into production in 2024 as the firm’s second full electric vehicle.

The SUV-coupe, which is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, was first shown in 2019 as a concept version, with Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths admitting he was “fighting to bring it to reality.”

The Tavascan will follow the Cupra Born hatch when it goes on sale in 2024 as the firm’s second full electric vehicle, and will play a key role in the brand’s target to double sales from 2020 levels by then.

Sister firm Seat has also reiterated that it will put a compact ‘urban electric vehicle’ into production in 2025, and will lead development of the compact ‘MEB-Lite’ platform that will also underpin a compact Volkswagen model in the future.

Cupra has also confirmed that it will launch in Australia in 2022 as part of an expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

Full story to follow.

READ MORE

Cupra plots rapid electric transition and sales growth in 2021​

Cupra to launch small, affordable electric car by 2025​

Cupra Formentor VZ5: five-pot range-topper brings 385b​hp

Used cars for sale

 Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£25,950
4,999miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£25,989
5,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£25,995
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£26,195
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£26,990
200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£27,000
541miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£27,490
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£27,490
997miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Formentor 1.5 Tsi 150 V1 5dr Dsg
2021
£27,500
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Formentor 2021 road test review hero front

Cupra Formentor

Volkswagen Group’s newest car brand steps up with its first stand-alone model

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives