Cupra Tavascan finally confirmed for production in 2024

Cupra has confirmed that it will put the dramatic Tavascan concept into production in 2024 as the firm’s second full electric vehicle.

The SUV-coupe, which is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, was first shown in 2019 as a concept version, with Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths admitting he was “fighting to bring it to reality.”

The Tavascan will follow the Cupra Born hatch when it goes on sale in 2024 as the firm’s second full electric vehicle, and will play a key role in the brand’s target to double sales from 2020 levels by then.

Sister firm Seat has also reiterated that it will put a compact ‘urban electric vehicle’ into production in 2025, and will lead development of the compact ‘MEB-Lite’ platform that will also underpin a compact Volkswagen model in the future.

Cupra has also confirmed that it will launch in Australia in 2022 as part of an expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

Full story to follow.

