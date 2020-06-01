New 2020 BMW 4 Series leaks online ahead of tomorrow's unveiling

Images circulating online confirm the final production styling of BMW's new Audi A5 rival
1 June 2020

BMW will officially unveil its second-generation BMW 4 Series tomorrow, but images leaked online have previewed the coupé's exterior styling.

First posted to the bmworldm Instagram account, the pictures seem to have been lifted from an official launch brochure, giving us a first look at the front, rear and side of the car, as well as some of the colour options that will be available from launch. 

The new coupe has previously been spotted by our photographers at the Nürburgring and nearby BMW’s Munich headquarters, but these new pictures are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille undisguised, as seen on the Concept i4.

The two-door Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, heavily curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over the rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.

The 4 Series Coupé is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive although, unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering are not planned to be offered during its seven-year life cycle.

The engine line-up will be similar to that of the latest 3 Series, with an extended range of 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre six-cylinder powerplants to be offered from the outset of sales.

BMW insiders have confirmed plans for 420i, 430i and M440i xDrive petrol models together with 420d and 430d diesels. There will also be a new 430e plug-in hybrid, featuring a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and gearbox-mounted electric motor developing a combined 248bhp and 309lb ft.

The 420i, 430i, 420d and 430d, all with standard rear-wheel drive, will be offered with optional xDrive four-wheel drive. The M440 xDrive will have all-wheel drive as standard.

Heading the new line-up will be the second-generation M4, which is set to run a powered-up version of BMW M’s new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine developing 503bhp and 442lb ft of torque together with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and fully variable four-wheel drive system in top-of-the-line M4 Competition guise.

Comments
21

eseaton

18 July 2019
What possible reason is there to disguise that?

It is like disguising a new table tennis ball.

We know what it will look like.

We know what engines it will have.

We know it will be longer and wider.

We know it will have more irritating 'tech' crap on it.

We know it will make fake engine noises through its speakers.

Absolutely none of this is good news.

Overdrive

18 July 2019
eseaton wrote:

Alright, calm down, Jesus. If already know all this then why bother clicking on the story in the first place?

Alright, calm down, Jesus. If already know all this then why bother clicking on the story in the first place?

scrap

18 July 2019

I confidently predict it will be better than the 8 series. But possibly not as good as its predecessor.

harf

19 March 2020

I was always a fan of the offset numberplate solution in the Alfas, wonder if BMW considered it? Then they could show off their grill in all its, ahem, ‘glory’.

Mind you, that worked because the Alfa was stylish, this BMW just isn’t.  

eseaton

19 July 2019
Mainly because, unlike the author, I feel the need to express my opinions.

That is surely the only purpose of this forum?

Overdrive

19 July 2019

It sounds more like having a rant than expressing an opinion.

Regardless, Autocar don't only express opnions, but also report car/car related/auto industry news. As such this article is not supposed to be a review of the new 4 and what Autocar think of it, but merely reporting the news of its soon to be launch, probable specification, details etc. So, why get so het up about it?

Peter Cavellini

19 July 2019

 I’m not a fan, I don’t like the way the rear deck has been done, otherwise it’ll be standard BMW fare, good to drive, nice to sit in.

Murcielago6955

13 August 2019

Found this on the Irish website, not sure if it's on general release yet!https://www.bmw.ie/en/all-models/2-series/gran-coupe/2019/bmw-2-series-gran-coupe-inspire.html

Symanski

19 March 2020

The toothbrush moustache hasn't been in fashion since the 1930s/40s.

 

Wonder why?

 

Citytiger

19 March 2020

they have actually done this, surely they must have realised that grill is hideous, I dont think I have ever seen a positive comment anywhere about it, Autocar call it bold, I am not sure bold is the correct term. 

Pages

