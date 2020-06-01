New 2020 BMW 4 Series leaks online ahead of tomorrow's unveiling

BMW will officially unveil its second-generation BMW 4 Series tomorrow, but images leaked online have previewed the coupé's exterior styling.

First posted to the bmworldm Instagram account, the pictures seem to have been lifted from an official launch brochure, giving us a first look at the front, rear and side of the car, as well as some of the colour options that will be available from launch.

The new coupe has previously been spotted by our photographers at the Nürburgring and nearby BMW’s Munich headquarters, but these new pictures are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille undisguised, as seen on the Concept i4.

The two-door Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, heavily curved roofline, angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over the rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé model spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.

The 4 Series Coupé is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive although, unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering are not planned to be offered during its seven-year life cycle.