BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Audi S3 Sportback and Saloon arrive with 306bhp
UP NEXT
New Rolls-Royce Ghost makes switch to four-wheel drive

New Audi S3 Sportback and Saloon arrive with 306bhp

Audi reveals new high-performance models, which are available to order from this week, priced from £37,900
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
11 August 2020

Audi has unveiled its hot new S3 in hatchback and saloon forms, available to order now from £37,900 and £38,465 respectively. 

The performance model, which will top the fourth-generation A3 range until the hardcore RS3 arrives next year, takes its power from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as its Volkswagen Golf GTI and Cupra Leon siblings.

The familiar EA888 motor, uprated slightly over that of the previous-generation car, produces 306bhp and 295lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 4.8sec and a top speed of 155mph. Both versions of the S3 are capable of 39.2mpg on the WLTP cycle, while emitting 178g/km of CO2.

Mechanical tweaks for the new car include Audi’s new valve lift function, which adjust the lift of the intake valves to ensure the combustion chambers are optimally filled, while a thermal management system enhances efficiency. 

Drive is sent to all four wheels as standard through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a hydraulic multi-plate clutch varying torque between the front and rear axles for maximum traction and stability in corners. 

The new S3 sits 15mm lower than its predecessor, and an optional sports suspension package brings a damper control function that is said to adapt the suspension to suit the driving situation “in a few thousandths of a second”. 

As with the standard A3, the performance model’s styling has been subtly evolved rather than radically overhauled. 

Redesigned headlights - optionally with matrix LED functionality - sit above a new grille and front splitter with larger air intakes, while the side has been reprofiled with an emphasis on the rear wheel arches.

At the rear, both variants are set apart from the standard A3 with a prominent diffuser and quad-exit sports exhaust. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Audi S3

Audi S3

Audi Sport has given the A3 range a light going over in the shape of the S3, which is a consummate performer, but not a spirited one

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, the performance duo feature the same overhauled interior as the A3, but with a number of features aimed at making it more “focused on the driver”. Alongside the addition of new sports seats and a smaller gear selector, the S3 features a number of carbonfibre or aluminium trim elements and reshaped air vents that form a single unit with the digital display housing.

As standard, the S3 comes equipped with a 10.3in digital instrument panel, but upgrading to the Audi Virtual Cockpit increases that to 12.3in, while a ‘plus’ package splits the display into three separate screens.

The new-generation infotainment system is said to be 10 times more powerful than its predecessor, with the 10.1in touchscreen capable of providing acoustic feedback and recognising handwritten letters. 

New connectivity features include live traffic data, parking spot locator and “Audi connect key”, which allows the car to be unlocked, locked and started using an Android smartphone. 

Customer deliveries are set to get under way from October. 

READ MORE:

First drive: 2020 Audi S3 prototype

Audi A3 Sportback 35 TDI S-Line 2020 UK review

Audi R8 and TT face axe as maker reviews line-up

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week