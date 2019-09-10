2020 Audi RS6 Avant performance estate shown in Frankfurt

Audi Sport has shown the fourth-generation RS6 Avant, which features a 591bhp mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 and will spearhead a major RS range expansion, at the Frankfurt motor show.
The hot estate is one of six new Audi Sport models due this year, including the RSQ3 and RSQ8 SUVs, which have been spied testing recently. But the flurry of launches kicks off with the latest high-performance Audi estate, extending a lineage dating back to the first RS model, the 80-based RS2 Avant, which was introduced 25 years ago.
All the news from the Frankfurt motor show
Project manager Michael Binder said the RS6 Avant represented “the DNA of Audi Sport”. The fourth-generation model has been extensively reworked from the A6 Avant to showcase the latest design language of Audi’s performance car division.
The only body panels carried over from the standard A6 are the front doors, roof and bootlid. Everything else is an RS-specific design. The new panels make the performance estate’s body 80mm wider than a standard A6’s, which measures 1886mm, although the track width is unchanged.
Join the debate
Andrew1
Those bumpers are truly
superstevie
First look - I liked it
Second look - those bumpers at the front look like an aftermarket body kit.
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Lanehogger
superstevie wrote:
I don't think Autocar's web editors give a toss about their website, what with its intrusive advertising and constant spam posts.
eseaton
Agree. The site is an insult
Takeitslowly
eseaton wrote:
Unconscious masochist?.
Bob Cholmondeley
superstevie wrote:
Agreed, looks like a bad 1980's Max Power job. Would turn me right off it, if I was in the market for a very fast estate.
Citroëniste.
abkq
"Audi cars are always simple
"Audi cars are always simple and superprecise ... we reduce, we don't add" -
15 or 20 years ago definitely, the current range no.
NoPasaran
Darth Vader
The rear bumper with the oval outlets do remind of DV mask.
whatsapp status...
hindi shayari
hindi shayari
Lanehogger
Naughty but nice
Staggering that Audi hasn't gone all out to make this RS model at least as powerful as its performance rivals from Mercedes and BMW. Mind you, nowadays Audi only seems to be in a power war with the RS3. As for the new RS6, I like it, like I do with the E63 AMG and M5. There's something naughty but desirable about a performance executive car, with it's immense power and performance all wrapped up in mildly pumped-up body work. These sort of cars are probably the most complete all rounders available, supercar performance with genuine everyday practicality and useability. A shame though there's no saloon version of this new RS6 though.
Pages
Add your comment