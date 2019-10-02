Audi updates RS4 Avant with more aggressive styling for 2020

Audi has given its RS4 Avant performance estate a facelift, including a reshaped grille and flared wheel arches, just two years after the current generation was launched.

The mild redesign follows on from the recent refresh of the standard A4 and is limited mostly to a revised front end design and enhanced interior technology.

The RS4’s front grille, bumper and lower splitter have been overhauled to further distance the performance variant from the standard model and bring it into line with the new RS6 Avant, which sports a notably more aggressive stance than the outgoing RS4.

The gloss black honeycomb grille featured across Audi Sport’s range of top-rung RS models has been designed without a frame to sit flush with the bumper. The model’s LED headlights have also been reshaped and can now be specified with darkened bezels.

As is tradition with Audi’s sportier models, the wheel arches are substantially flared to accommodate wider wheels and tyres, the RS4 measuring a full 30mm wider overall than the standard A4 at the front and rear.

Inside, the facelifted model receives a new 10.1in infotainment touchscreen, equipped with Audi’s new MMI acoustic response technology, in place of the outgoing car’s rotary controller.