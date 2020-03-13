Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review

When you first drive the Audi RS Q8 down a congested, potholed British high street, you’ll find you need a good imagination.

Why? Because while the five-metre, 2.3-tonne, 592bhp, £100k behemoth currently purring under your backside may feel like an ordinary £67k Audi Q8, it's actually a genuine Nürburgring record-holder – 12sec faster around the famous 16-mile circuit than the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé that are simultaneously its relatives and its rivals.

The fact that this record-setting machine’s low-speed ride and refinement are so impressive will come almost as a disappointment to some. Same goes for the classy interior and enveloping leather seats: they say luxury rather than huge top-end performance. Few cars demonstrate as starkly as this Audi how sophisticated electronics allow such an unlikely car to be a true, honest-to-god performance flagship.

Such a tall, heavy car really shouldn’t be agile or fast around a circuit. Give it 592bhp at 6000rpm, however, plus eight quick-shifting gear ratios and the kind of low-end torque we’ve come to expect of a twin-turbocharged V8, and it will erupt off the mark – with almost no – to 62mph in just 3.8sec. It can also get to 190mph flat-out (although it's limited in our market to a routine 155mph).