Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review

Give this self-same SUV a four-wheel drive system that directs up 80% of its plentiful torque to the rear wheels and you’ll find it has an unexpectedly sophisticated throttle-steering capability. Give it a torque-vectoring rear differential, plus four-wheel steering and the option of a Porsche-Lamborghini-Bentley 48V adaptive roll control system and it will turn in to corners brilliantly and keep gripping and rotating with near-perfect stability no matter how long and fast those corners turn out to be.
The RS Q8’s tyres can set records of their own – for diameter. Our test car, loaded from the standard spec with an extra £30k-worth of options, rolled on 23in alloy wheels wearing 295/35 Pirelli P Zero rubber. Those are big. Yet even so, Audi’s engineers have taken care of the refinement issues: these tyres are described by the company’s dynamics experts as “quiet, comfortable and capable of coping in all weathers”.
Give it adaptive air suspension and it will be comfortable over potholes yet also planted at 120mph. Off-road, it will even award itself an extra 50mm of ground clearance for serious mud-plugging.
What's it like?
Driving the RS Q8 in typically British conditions is both enjoyable and problematic. Few SUVs have quite this one’s soaring ability to reach motorway speeds down a sliproad as quickly. The engine’s torque almost does it for you; although the power peak is at 6000rpm, it seems almost vulgar to rev this engine beyond 3500 or 4000rpm. Flex your big toe for a few seconds and the job’s done, action accompanied by a deep but muted V8 rumble.
The RS Q8 can cruise at our legal limit (or more often at the country’s democratically decided average cruise of around 80mph) with the tachometer showing less than 2000rpm in its ultra-relaxed eighth gear. I'm not sure how you’d ever wear one of these engines out.
The RS Q8 has a somewhat confusing selection of button-operated driving modes. Pick the sportiest and the engine will rocket you to much higher speeds, but the action isn’t quite instant. There’s a half-second hesitation before it decides to go (and we can’t think of a big-engined rival that doesn’t do the same). This currently is, and will probably remain, one of the biggest differences between a potent traditional car and a quicker-thinking Tesla or Jaguar I-Pace.
The brakes are extremely powerful, which is just as well for such a heavy and potent machine. They impress whether you choose the standard iron discs or the optional carbon-ceramics, although the latter set does have a bit of a “dead” warm-up phase when required to provide only light retardation. For full-house stops, they’re deeply impressive.
Master Bean
38 seconds to 62! My tractor
275not599
On balance, I'd rather be
On balance, I'd rather be seen dead in this than any of the rivals mentioned.
