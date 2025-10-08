Images of the new Renault Twingo have been leaked online ahead of the car’s unveiling on 6 November.

The new, sub-£17,000 entry point to Renault’s expanding EV line-up will hit the roads in 2026 as a direct rival to the upcoming Volkswagen ID 1. It will be positioned beneath the Renault 5 and Renault 4 in the brand's range of small EVs and has been developed in less than two years.

The leaked images posted on social media confirm the fourth-generation Twingo will stay relatively true to the funky concept car that was first shown in 2023.

Compared with the concept, the production car retains a similar bubble-like shape and features the same semi-circular light design at the front and rear in clear references to the original model.

However, some elements have been made more conventional, such as grab handles replacing the concept’s Mk1-inspired integrated pulls. It also has more ground clearance than the low-slung concept.

This is also our first look at the car’s interior and it departs slightly from the design of the Renault 5 and 4, which combine the infotainment and digital display screens in one unit.

Instead, the Twingo employs a more conventional layout of a separate display screen – likely to be the 7in unit used by sibling brand Dacia – and physical dials for the climate control.

What’s more, the dashboard features oval air vents and a panel that matches the car’s exterior colour - another overt reference to the Mk1 Twingo.

Renault previously described the cabin as “airy, cylindrical and suspended” and “designed to make life easier”.