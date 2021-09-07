Munich motor show 2021: star cars

Having missed out on any motor shows for the last two years, Munich 2021 was a welcome relief, with loads of new metal covering everything from electric SUVs to powered pushbikes, all thrown together with a real sense of optimism. Among all the headlines, we asked our show reporters to pick their favourites.

Would you have chosen the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Steve Cropley

Smart concept #1

Hard to think of a brand more in need of an update than Smart, whose original Fortwo idea has well and truly fallen by the wayside. This new concept — first fruit of the 50:50 Daimler-Geely ownership partnership — shows how radical the rethink is going to be. The car is far bigger than any previous Smart and its styling, though cheeky, owes little to any predecessor. Bets are well and truly off. Concept #1 seems to show Smart as an electrified Mini rival (it’s the size of a Countryman, and even longer in the wheelbase) and production models will have three rows of seats. It’s clear the marque’s new proprietors have absolutely no interest in looking back.

Mark Tisshaw

Wey Coffee 01

I’ve followed Wey’s progress with interest since doing a feature on them back in 2017. Parent company Great Wall had the best-selling SUV brand in China with Haval, but knew these more rough and ready products had limited export appeal. So it set up Wey, which makes more premium models to go global with. And now with the Coffee 01 (no sniggering), it has. It’s tech-packed and has a monster 150km range thanks to its 40kWh (!) battery, the biggest anywhere in a plug-in hybrid. You can bet on keen pricing when it launches in Germany next year, and a highly appealing package in a more brand agnostic world of electrified cars.