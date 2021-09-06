Ora Cat confirmed for Europe in 2022

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors has revealed the Ora Kat, the first model from its Ora brand to launch in Europe and the UK.

Shown at the Munich motor show, is the beginning of a western offensive for the Chinese giant, which has also launched a second electrified brand, called Wey, at the show. The Coffee 01 is a plug-in hybrid SUV intended to rival BMW.

The company is already known here for commercial vehicles including the Steed pick-up truck, but this announcement marks its first foray into the passenger car segment, following other Chinese brands including Nio and Xpeng.

The Cat is due to arrive in early 2022 in Germany, while UK orders are expected to open in the following months.

The Ora Cat (the Good Cat in China) "has the potential to be a gamechanger", according to its maker. It's based on Great Wall's Lemon platform and promises a maximum range of around 249 miles.

It's powered by a single electric motor producing 169bhp and 184lb ft, which can send it from 0-31mph in 3.8sec, and comes equipped with numerous driver assistance systems not "seen before in the lower mid-segment".

Great Wall intends for Ora to become a "completely new lifestyle brand", and despite its compact size and accessible billing, the Cat comes with much of the advanced technology of the Wey Coffee 01.

Prices for the Ora Cat will be confirmed closer to launch.

