BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ora Cat confirmed for Europe in 2022
UP NEXT
ID Life concept previews new ID 2 EV at Munich motor show

Ora Cat confirmed for Europe in 2022

Retro-styled electric supermini leads brand's European launch
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors has revealed the Ora Kat, the first model from its Ora brand to launch in Europe and the UK.

Shown at the Munich motor show,  is the beginning of a western offensive for the Chinese giant, which has also launched a second electrified brand, called Wey, at the show. The Coffee 01 is a plug-in hybrid SUV intended to rival BMW.

Munich motor show live: all new cars and updates

The company is already known here for commercial vehicles including the Steed pick-up truck, but this announcement marks its first foray into the passenger car segment, following other Chinese brands including Nio and Xpeng.

The Cat is due to arrive in early 2022 in Germany, while UK orders are expected to open in the following months. 

The Ora Cat (the Good Cat in China) "has the potential to be a gamechanger", according to its maker. It's based on Great Wall's Lemon platform and promises a maximum range of around 249 miles.

It's powered by a single electric motor producing 169bhp and 184lb ft, which can send it from 0-31mph in 3.8sec, and comes equipped with numerous driver assistance systems not "seen before in the lower mid-segment". 

Great Wall intends for Ora to become a "completely new lifestyle brand", and despite its compact size and accessible billing, the Cat comes with much of the advanced technology of the Wey Coffee 01. 

Prices for the Ora Cat will be confirmed closer to launch.

READ MORE

Nio officially enters Europe, ES8 on sale in Norway from July​

Xpeng launches in Europe with G3 electric crossover​

Great Wall Steed review​

Used cars for sale

 Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2014
£2,999
98,311miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£3,223
58,447miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,490
38,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,499
70,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,750
69,152miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio Connect 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,780
42,817miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,900
27,705miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 I Tech 3dr
2014
£3,950
70,555miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S Air 5dr
2014
£3,990
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 September 2021

I hope the give the Cars European or Western names, brands, because their not relatable here.

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives