E-Legend EL1: Audi Quattro-inspired super-EV with 805bhp

German firm E-Legend has shown its ultra-exclusive 805bhp performance EV that pays tribute to the Audi Quattro S1 rally car, ahead of production getting underway next year.

Named the EL1, the carbon-tubbed coupé is powered by three electric motors – one with 201bhp at the front and a pair with 302bhp each at the rear – and draws its reserves from a 90kWh battery pack, all of undisclosed origin. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 300kWh, and is arranged in a T-shape to give a low seating position and centre of gravity.

E-Legend, which has shown the first completed prototype at the Munich motor show, says the rally-inspired EV has a 248-mile range, can do 0-62mph in just 2.8sec and will be able to complete the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice when driven in its power-hungry Sport Plus mode.

The 1680kg car is equipped with 19in front wheels and 20in rear wheels, front and rear LED daytime running lights, a bespoke spoiler and three-way adjustable suspension. The interior is yet to be finalised, but we do know that it will feature multimedia connectivity, air conditioning and a rear-view camera.

“The goal of E-Legend is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world,” the company said. It stated that the EL1 is “based on a super-light and proven carbon monocoque”, again from an unnamed supplier.

“In its first stage of development, this automobile is powered by electric motors achieving 600kW [805bhp] and wears an extremely enchanting dress in the style of one of the unforgettable technical wonders of the legendary rally era,” E-Legend said.

Just 30 examples of the EL1 will be sold, priced at around £762,000 (€890,000) before taxes. VAT will push the price up to around £914,400 for UK customers.

E-Legend also said that two further rally-inspired models will follow in the future, both with the same production run of 30.

