BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mini: hatchback 'is our 911', new generation won't break formula
UP NEXT
Analysis: Joe Biden vows to electrify the US

Mini: hatchback 'is our 911', new generation won't break formula

Core model will anchor a bold expansion of the brand’s model line-up in 2023
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
21 December 2020

The next-generation Mini hatch will have the biggest makeover since the three-door hatch was revived by BMW in 2001, according to brand boss Bernd Körber – but he promised it will remain faithful to the classic design.

The fourth generation of the BMW-owned marque’s core model is due to arrive in 2023, heading a new era of models that will include a reworked Countryman and a new compact SUV. As previously reported by Autocar, the new hatch will shrink in size and be offered with both petrol and fully electric powertrains.

The new SUV and enlarged Countryman will eventually be joined by other new models that push Mini’s range into new areas, but Körber said the hatch will stay true to its original philosophy. He said Mini’s approach to the hatch was “don’t screw with an icon”, comparing it to Porsche’s treatment of its flagship model. “The 911 has to be carefully developed over time because it’s what Porsche stands for,” said Körber. “It’s similar for us, and similar in that at one point Porsche had to make a step beyond what it was associated with, and now they have a much broader portfolio.

“What’s important is that the entire portfolio needs to have the DNA of Mini. After more than 60 years, it’s necessary that Mini makes a bold step ahead, but it also has to stay true to its core, and that’s the three-door hatch.”

Körber added: “What you’ll see in 2023 is that we’ve clearly modernised it by taking a big step – the biggest step in the last 20 years – but it will be unmistakably a Mini.”

Mini design chief Oliver Heilmer said balancing the strong heritage of the Mini brand with the need to reinvent itself was “a balance we deal with on a daily basis”. Although he hinted that future models – such as a production version of the recently revealed Urbanaut concept – could push the brand in new directions, he said Mini takes a more cautious approach to the three-door hatch.

“The closer we’re coming to the next generation of what Mini is known for – the three-door hatch – the more careful we need to be to not change too many things in a single step,” said Heilmer. “We’ll keep what is well known for being a Mini: that’s not just design features but the proportions, compact feel and friendly personality.”

READ MORE

2020 Mini Countryman gains cleaner engines and design tweaks 

High-riding Porsche 911 prototype hints at rally-inspired variant 

Mini details pivotal new electric models and large SUV

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
beechie 21 December 2020
I hope its nose is more attractive than that of the current iteration.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review

View all latest drives