2020 Mini Countryman gains cleaner engines and design tweaks

Mini has applied a series of design, technology and efficiency upgrades to the Countryman in an attempt to give it an edge over the fresher-faced Nissan Juke and Volkswagen T-Roc.

The small SUV, which has been on the market in second-generation form since 2017, already accounts for just under 30% of Mini’s global sales.

External revisions are similar to those drafted in when Mini facelifted its three-door and five-door hatchbacks in 2018 and Clubman estate in 2019. These include a new radiator grille design with a one-piece chrome frame, standard LED headlights and foglights, LED tail-lights with the now-trademark Union Jack motif and new alloy wheel designs.

Also now available is a Piano Black Exterior pack that replaces the standard chrome detailing with gloss black. The Light White, Melting Silver and Chestnut paints have been removed but Sage Green and White Silver have been added.

Inside are a number of detail changes, chief among which is the adoption of the digital instrument display that first appeared in the Mini Electric. In cars fitted with one of the Navigation packs, this 5.0in display combines with an 8.8in infotainment touchscreen that sits within a revised version of the central instrument circle featuring piano black surfacing.

The standard media system now features Bluetooth as standard, plus an Amazon Alexa voice assistant that works via a built-in SIM card.

Mini has also extended its range of personalisation options by adding two new leather upholstery choices and a new Mini Yours interior style package. The flagship Cooper S and plug-in hybrid S E All4 models feature additional piano black interior trim, too.