Currently reading: MG previews new rugged CyberX SUV as it targets younger buyers
Lotus to axe up to 270 UK jobs amid "volatile market conditions"

MG previews new rugged CyberX SUV as it targets younger buyers

Boxy-looking SUV will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show as a follow-up to the Cyberster roadster

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
11 April 2025

MG has previewed its upcoming CyberX, a new SUV that will be the second model in the brand's Cyber line-up, which was established last year by the Cyberster roadster.

These early images suggest MG’s latest electric SUV will receive a more upright, boxy and rugged silhouette than its existing models and be positioned more towards lifestyle-minded buyers.

It also appears to feature illuminated badges and full-width LED light bars front and rear. Rivals are expected to include the new Smart #5.

Related articles

The CyberX will be unveiled at the upcoming Shanghai motor show.

MG's Cyber sub-brand has been created to target younger buyers and is initially aimed at China. But MG has previously confirmed global ambitions for its Cyber-branded models. The Cyberster, for example, is on sale in the UK.

In addition to the CyberX, MG plans to launch eight new models over the next two years across three product lines: sports cars, saloons and SUVs. 

The CyberX will be underpinned by parent company SAIC’s latest E3 electric platform and will be among the first MG models to adopt this new architecture.

It is described by SAIC as its “first fully electric, system-level architecture”. It is designed to support a wide range of models – from compact cars to large SUVs and sports cars – and has the flexibility to accommodate “various drivetrain configurations”.

At the heart of the structure is SAIC’s new CTB (cell-to-body) construction, where the battery structure contributes to the rigidity of the car's body, helping to reduce weight and improve efficiency.

MG says the new SUV will also be among the first models to receive its new Zebra 3.0 operating system and digital user interface. It is designed to offer more contemporary voice recognition and connectivity features than existing MG systems.  

New MG models based on the E3 platform will also use Horizon Robotics' J6 chip, which is expected to support new developments in driver monitoring, navigation and semi-autonomous functions.

Together, these systems will underpin the CyberX’s technical package, although full drivetrain specifications and battery specifications have yet to be revealed.

FastRenaultFan 12 April 2025
Dpes not look anything like an MG new or old. I really do not know who this will appeal too.
Bob Cat Brian 11 April 2025

This website is increasingly becoming not worth visiting. Far more reposted slideshows and articles locked behind (the exhorbitant) 'Business' paywall than actual articles. This is the only article on the front page of news at the moment.

Peter Cavellini 11 April 2025
Bob Cat Brian wrote:

This website is increasingly becoming not worth visiting. Far more reposted slideshows and articles locked behind (the exhorbitant) 'Business' paywall than actual articles. This is the only article on the front page of news at the moment.

You can find the behind the paywall stuff on other web pages,it's just a case of what info you want from articles.

