MG has previewed its upcoming CyberX, a new SUV that will be the second model in the brand's Cyber line-up, which was established last year by the Cyberster roadster.

These early images suggest MG’s latest electric SUV will receive a more upright, boxy and rugged silhouette than its existing models and be positioned more towards lifestyle-minded buyers.

It also appears to feature illuminated badges and full-width LED light bars front and rear. Rivals are expected to include the new Smart #5.

The CyberX will be unveiled at the upcoming Shanghai motor show.

MG's Cyber sub-brand has been created to target younger buyers and is initially aimed at China. But MG has previously confirmed global ambitions for its Cyber-branded models. The Cyberster, for example, is on sale in the UK.

In addition to the CyberX, MG plans to launch eight new models over the next two years across three product lines: sports cars, saloons and SUVs.

The CyberX will be underpinned by parent company SAIC’s latest E3 electric platform and will be among the first MG models to adopt this new architecture.

It is described by SAIC as its “first fully electric, system-level architecture”. It is designed to support a wide range of models – from compact cars to large SUVs and sports cars – and has the flexibility to accommodate “various drivetrain configurations”.

At the heart of the structure is SAIC’s new CTB (cell-to-body) construction, where the battery structure contributes to the rigidity of the car's body, helping to reduce weight and improve efficiency.