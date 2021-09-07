BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz hints at uncertain future for estate models
UP NEXT
New Renault 5 makes motor show debut ahead of 2024 launch

Mercedes-Benz hints at uncertain future for estate models

Chief operating officer admits company is also looking at cabriolet and coupe models in face of EV transformation
News
3 mins read
7 September 2021

Mercedes-Benz’s chief operating officer, Markus Schäfer, has said that the firm is looking into the future of estate cars and other model niches, as electrification shifts the balance of traditional market sectors.

In an interview at the Munich motor show, Schäfer admitted that with “estate cars, we have to see. This market is under pressure as more and more customers move to SUVs, and there are just a few markets left for estates and station wagons. So we have to see how the volumes are developing. They’re technically absolutely possible – that wouldn’t be a problem – but it’s more a question of how this niche is developing. I know the UK is a great market for station wagons.”

Previously, other sources at Mercedes-Benz have indicated to Autocar that with the rise of increasingly efficient SUVs, especially more aerodynamic electric ones that ride lower than traditional ICE varieties, the estate car market is being squeezed.

Related News

Europe is now one of the few places in the global market where touring versions are being bought in big numbers, as China and the US favour their higher-riding cousins.

Schäfer also admitted that Mercedes is looking at the future of coupés and cabriolets: “We have to recognise that the demand for cabriolets is dropping around the world – China is not a roadster-covering market and there are less buyers in Europe who decide on a cabriolet, compared to some years ago. But I think it’s a very attractive product and an emotional product… we will have to think about the coupé as well.”

But Schäfer was open that it’s not an easy task. “It’s not that easy to build a good-looking cabriolet [as an EV], he said. It's an engineering effort - it’s quite a job and a task to keep it in nice proportions and not to lift it too high, with a big battery underneath it. There are some cars out in the market that would not meet our tastes. So we will come up with something better.”

One thing he can’t see Mercedes dropping any time soon is leather. Despite the German firm’s push for sustainability, from the commitment to electrification by 2030 in certain markets to the use of low-carbon steel in its cars, leather is something that will remain in Mercedes. He feels it’s one of the defining characteristics of the cars.

“You have a vegan interior that’s available today, as Artico is available. But we don’t want to give up leather. We’re looking into the way leather is treated, looking into this in depth, and so we know where it’s coming from,” said Schäfer.

One thing in particular Schäfer wants to retain is the steering wheel materials. “I’m struggling with the steering wheel, he said. To be honest, I don’t want a plastic or artificial leather steering wheel. Being frank, that’s the one and only compromise I would not do as leather or wood steering wheels feel much, much better.”

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400d Estate 2021 UK review

Munich motor show 2021: full report

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 presented at Munich motor show

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Cdi Amg Sport 4dr
2014
£11,495
55,033miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Bluetec Se 4dr 7g-tronic
2014
£11,829
63,683miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E250 Cdi Se 4dr 7g-tronic
2014
£13,000
51,811miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Cdi Amg Sport 4dr 7g-tronic
2014
£13,590
43,687miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E350 Bluetec Amg Sport 4dr 7g-tronic
2014
£13,991
60,663miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Cdi Amg Sport 2dr 7g-tronic
2014
£13,995
45,471miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Bluetec Amg Line 5dr 7g-tronic
2015
£14,140
71,747miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E250 Cdi Amg Line 2dr 7g-tronic
2014
£14,500
52,501miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class E220 Bluetec Se 4dr 7g-tronic
2016
£14,990
41,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with fine engines and a typically laid-back dynamic character. Not one for the interested driver, but a good advert for being disinterested.

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
TS7 7 September 2021
By the way, I'm fully aware that Alcantara is plastic, but it doesn't feel like it.
TS7 7 September 2021
Personally I prefer Alcantara to leather - whether as a seat covering or steering wheel. Artico feels like exactly what it is - plastic.

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives