Top 10 best performance coupes 2020

Having replaced the regular M2, the new M2 Competition is now the baby in BMW’s rather magnificent M division line-up. But don’t let its junior status fool you into thinking that it’s a mere facsimile of the larger, faster M3 and M4 models: it’s far from it. In fact, we think it might just be one of the best driver’s cars BMW now makes (which is something we never really felt we could say of its predecessor) and it would rank more highly here if not for the whiff of relative subordinacy that it carries with it in this company.

Central to this elevated status is a new engine. The old car’s single-turbo six-cylinder unit has been ditched in favour of a slightly less powerful version of the old M3’s twin-turbocharged straight six. That’s certainly not a change to be sniffed at. Modifications to the chassis and suspension also ensure that the M2 Competition is now a sharper, more focused and more agile machine that before.

It’s a supremely balanced and composed car, this; one that takes to the task of being ragged on track with as much sidewindow-first enthusiasm as it does to a blast down a battered B-road. Keen drivers will not be disappointed.

Save money with new M2 deals from What Car?

The Lexus RC F is an important step along the road for a young performance brand and adds much needed variety to this part of the market. It has been created with no shortage of budget, effort and commitment. It’s fresh, bold and different, and it’s pleasingly unreserved and true to its purpose – an easy car to like.

The RC F isn’t quite so easy to justify, though. As effusive as the car’s V8 powertrain can be, it can also be underwhelming and even frustrating at times, partnered as it is to a mannered automatic gearbox of rather too many gear ratios. The chassis spec also makes dynamic promises that the handling fails to fully deliver on.

It’s big on charm and bigger still on V8 noise, then, if a little short of real-world pace and well-rounded cruising manners.

Save money with new RC deals from What Car?