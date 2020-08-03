BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series on sale at £335,000
Volkswagen hints at reborn EV classics with series of trademarks

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series on sale at £335,000

Twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 propels 911 GT2 RS rival from 0 to 62mph in 3.2sec and on to a top speed of 202mph
News
3 mins read
3 August 2020

The long-awaited Black Series version of Mercedes-AMG’s GT sports car has arrived on the market priced at £335,000 - making it roughly three times the cost of the base GT and £140,000 more than the current range-topping GT R Pro.

The GT Black Series’ twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine - AMG's most powerful series-production V8 yet - puts out 720bhp and 590lb ft of torque. That’s 143bhp and 74lb ft more than the next-fastest variant, the GT R Pro. The Black Series’ V8 has been modified so extensively from the existing unit that it has been given its own engine code.

The new engine features a racing-spec flat-plane crankshaft, unlike the regular versions. Its altered cylinder firing order provides improved throttle response, the ability to rev more cleanly at higher revs and more power. The distinctive engine sound has been heard in an official video. New camshafts, bigger turbos mounted on anti-friction bearings, a beefier intercooler and an uprated exhaust system all reap the benefits of the new layout.

The result is a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.2sec, 0-124mph in 9.0sec and a top speed of 202mph. Power is put through the rear wheels only via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, itself modified for better shift response and with altered ratios. It combines with a revised Race Start function, promising even more impressive launches.

The motorsport theme is apparent in the exterior appearance of the GT Black Series, which looks much like one of Mercedes’ GT3 or GT4 racing cars. At the front, a larger air intake combines with airflow-optimising ‘flics’, a two-stage manually adjustable carbonfibre splitter and a carbonfibre bonnet with downforce-boosting exhaust air openings and cooling slats.

Wider sill panels contain brake cooling ducts, while a rear diffuser and huge two-piece spoiler feature. The latter features flaps which can adjust by up to 20 degrees to reduce air resistance or improve stability depending on the driving situation. Combined with an almost fully flat underbody, the aero measures give the car claimed downforce of 400kg at 155mph.

Mercedes-AMG GT S

Mercedes-AMG GT

Smaller, less pricey follow-up to the SLS reveals its true capabilities

Read our review
Weight reduction comes courtesy of extensive use of carbonfibre. As well as the bonnet, roof and tailgate, details such as the transmission mount, new body stiffening structures and even the driveshaft are carbonfibre.

Lightweight forged wheels - 19in at the front and 20in at the rear - hide standard-fit ceramic brakes with Black Series-specific components. Even the front and rear glass is thinner. However, no weight figure has been quoted yet.

The GT Black Series follows the GT R in using adjustable coilover suspension combined with an adaptive damping system. Aluminium components reduce unsprung weight and solid rear wishbone bearings taken straight from AMG’s motorsport programme are said to improve steering sharpness and feedback.

Among the multiple driving mode settings (which also include a nine-mode traction control system) is a new function in Sport Plus that can detect the race track surface and set the car up accordingly. The camber is also manually adjustable, while AMG has worked with Michelin to develop a specific Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyre with soft and hard compound options.

Inside, the GT Black Series gains a unique interior spec that mixes leather and microfibre with black and orange stitching and matt black carbonfibre trim. Weight-saving door panels with loop pull handles also feature. Options include carbonfibre bucket seats and the AMG Track Package, which adds titanium rollover protection, four-point belts and a fire extinguisher.

Buyers can choose from a range of nine 'Magma Beam' paint colours, and will receive their car in autumn. 

Peter Cavellini

14 July 2020

 No, wait a minute, there's no problem, if you want to amuse yourself, then fine.

jason_recliner

15 July 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 No, wait a minute, there's no problem, if you want to amuse yourself, then fine.

Yep, V8, massive boost, 537 kW and 800 Nm = LOTS of amusement.  Would probably need a decent bike (or unobtainable squillion dollar exotica) to have more fun.  

Great stuff from MB - shows what they can do when they try.

Laos

14 July 2020
Lamborghini sell the Adventador SVJ which is so awesomely radically looking...and sets lap records.... Porche have the 911 GT2 RS which is beautiful and functional..and also sets lap records. As far as this is concerned, it doesn't come close to either, especially the asthetic side of things

OWise

15 July 2020
Mercedes staying true to the Black series formula: Add power and the least subtle aero kit you can imagine. Still, I don't half mind it for what it is (though it's not a car I'd want to ever be seen driving). I guess that's one of the reasons for that price tag - at that point, the target market really would largely be made up of people who don't really care about that sort of thing. If seen as a Turbo S competitor, though, I'm not sure it holds up quite as well - considering the performance is comparable, if not slightly worse (as, I imagine, is the everyday livability), for over twice the Porsche's base price.

Just Saying

15 July 2020
Did anybody notice if the car had a spoiler or not?
If THAT spoiler could retract in its exact form, that would be astonishing. That said, if it did, can you imagine the reveal of the rear spoiler emerging from the arse end? Holy moly, worth every penny! And some.
Good job Mercedes.

abkq

15 July 2020

If Mercedes wants to make a high performance GT, and given Mercedes's vast resources, it should be a ground-up new design, not this embarrassing Honda Type-R's kind of punching vent holes and adding aero kit.

