2021 Mercedes S-Class drops disguise ahead of launch

Mercedes-Benz is due to unveil its new S-Class flagship later this year, and the luxury saloon has been caught with minimal disguise by our photographers.

Previously spotted prototypes wore heavy camouflage, but we can now see clearly that the seventh-generation BMW 7 Series rival takes an evolutionary approach to the exterior redesign, with a similarly curvy look to today's car. The tail-lights take inspiration from that of the latest CLS.

The interior, caught on camera earlier this year, takes a more radical step forward, with a greater emphasis on technology. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by a Tesla-style portrait display - significantly larger than any screen Mercedes has offered in previous models - paired with a freestanding digital instrument display. This week, Mercedes offically unwrapped the interior of the new S-Class, revealing that it will feature the second-generation version of the firm's MBUX infotainment system - with fewer physical controls, five touchscreens and an array of motion-detector, sensor-operated functions.

The seventh-generation S-Class looks set to regain its place at the forefront of the brand's technical know-how, with a range of new electrified powertrains and advanced driver assist features. Comfort and technology levels will take a boost, with the target of lifting it beyond rivals such as the 7 Series and Audi A8.

The new Mercedes flagship, which is due in UK showrooms next year, has been developed to support two distinctly different saloon models for the first time. While standard versions are set to receive a range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the German car maker will also launch an aerodynamically optimised pure-electric version that will serve as the flagship model for its new EQ electric vehicle sub-brand.

Badged EQS, the new model will offer a claimed range in excess of 310 miles on the latest WLTP test cycle when it goes on sale in 2022. Plug-in hybrid versions of the S-Class will feature part-time zero-emission capability for distances of up to 62 miles, together with the option of a newly developed 4Matic four-wheel drive system with fully variable apportioning of drive between the front and rear axles.