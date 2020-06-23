Delayed Mercedes-AMG One tests ahead of 2021 deliveries

After a lengthy period of no sightings, the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has been seen undergoing testing at a secret facility ahead of customer deliveries now tipped for 2021.

The F1-engined halo model was originally revealed in Project One concept form way back in the autumn of 2017. At the time, then-AMG boss Tobias Moers claimed 18 months of development was required to take it to production.

However, around a year later, it emerged that engineers were having trouble getting its circa-1000bhp hybridised 1.6-litre V6 engine (in many ways identical to the powertrain used in Mercedes-AMG’s championship-winning 2017 Formula 1 car) to comply with WLTP emissions standards.

Issues centred around ensuring the fitment of a petrol particulate filter didn't significantly impact performance. There were also problems with the F1 engine's high idle; it sits at around 5000rpm in race specification. Engineers were tasked with making the engine run properly at an idle speed of around 1200rpm – a feat that has seemingly taken quite some time. Even once that's fixed, the highly strung engine will reportedly require a full rebuild at around 31,000 miles.

Moers told Autocar at the 2019 Geneva motor show that "great progress" had been made ironing out these issues and that a customer delivery date would be worked out in a matter of weeks. Customers have now been told to expect their cars to arrive throughout 2021.

The One is still testing in disguise, because the final production car is yet to be officially unveiled. It appears that developers are tweaking the car's aerodynamics, with what looks to be larger front intakes and a chunkier roof-mounted air scoop.

The carbonfibre-bodied, four-wheel drive hypercar was claimed to be capable of 218mph and a 0-124mph time of 6.0sec, plus an electric-only range of up to 16 miles, when it was revealed as a concept. It's unclear whether these targets will be met with the production version.