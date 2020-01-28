Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe drops disguise ahead of Geneva

Mercedes-AMG is due to reveal its second-generation GLE 63 Coupé at the Geneva motor show in March, but new spy images have given us a revealing glimpse at the coupé-SUV's design.
The prototype is adorned with the same AMG design cues as the standard GLE 63 that was revealed at last year's Los Angeles motor show, including quad tailpipes, an aggressively styled front bumper and a Panamericana grille.
The new GLE 63 Coupé will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 with 48V mild hybrid technology to pump out up to 603bhp and 627lb ft in the full-fat S form. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with a bias towards the rear.
The GLE Coupé range is currently topped by the AMG GLE 53, which was revealed last year. This less potent model features the same performance-oriented styling upgrades as the GLE 63 but is powered by a new mild hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six engine.
275not599
What this car needs
What this car needs is another 300kg, another 100bhp, and another hit with the ugly stick.
danielalves
I like it this model
I like it this model
JackW
danielalves wrote:
we don't care if u like it this model
JackW
danielalves wrote:
go and look at football instead of cars dani alves
5cylinderT
JackW wrote:
SHUT UP, why would you do that football is the hugest waste of time were kicking a bag of air is worth more than fine british, german or italian engineering
people who like football are losers living an incorrect life following idles.
