Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe drops disguise ahead of Geneva

New-generation Porsche Cayenne Coupé rival is seen with barely any camouflage; will make its public debut at the Geneva motor show in March
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 January 2020

Mercedes-AMG is due to reveal its second-generation GLE 63 Coupé at the Geneva motor show in March, but new spy images have given us a revealing glimpse at the coupé-SUV's design. 

The prototype is adorned with the same AMG design cues as the standard GLE 63 that was revealed at last year's Los Angeles motor show, including quad tailpipes, an aggressively styled front bumper and a Panamericana grille.

The new GLE 63 Coupé will use the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 with 48V mild hybrid technology to pump out up to 603bhp and 627lb ft in the full-fat S form. Power will be sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with a bias towards the rear. 

The GLE Coupé range is currently topped by the AMG GLE 53, which was revealed last year. This less potent model features the same performance-oriented styling upgrades as the GLE 63 but is powered by a new mild hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six engine.

Our Verdict

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S road test review hero front

Is AMG's rapid GLC 63 SUV the answer to your prayers, or to a question nobody’s asking?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The standard GLE Coupé has only just hit the market, and we can expect the hardcore AMG duo to go on sale very soon after their Geneva show debut. 

As well as the new Porsche Cayenne Coupé, the GLE 63 Coupé will go up against the Audi RS Q8 and a new BMW X6 M as competition intensifies in the flourishing performance SUV-coupé segment. 

Read more

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63: super-SUV gains hybrid tech

Mercedes-AMG E63 review

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic AMG Line 2019 UK review​

Join the debate

Comments
6

275not599

22 August 2019

What this car needs is another 300kg, another 100bhp, and another hit with the ugly stick.

mariamay

14 September 2019

You have made a great website about cars.I have seen the images and watched vidoes which i like it a lot.I have bookmarked the website to read more articlers about cars. Pinoy tv channel provide you all the updates free instead of getting any paid membership accounts.

danielalves

17 December 2019

I like it this model

JackW

28 January 2020
danielalves wrote:

I like it this model

we don't care if u like it this model

JackW

28 January 2020
danielalves wrote:

I like it this model

go and look at football instead of cars dani alves

5cylinderT

28 January 2020
JackW wrote:
danielalves wrote:

I like it this model

go and look at football instead of cars dani alves

SHUT UP, why would you do that football is the hugest waste of time were kicking a bag of air is worth more than fine british, german or italian engineering

people who like football are losers living an incorrect life following idles.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week