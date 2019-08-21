Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic AMG Line 2019 UK review

As regards managing the driving experience, meanwhile, there’s Mercedes’ usual drive mode selector that allows you a choice of five programs (from ‘Sport’ to ‘Maximum Range’), and there’s also a pair of paddles on the back of the steering wheel with which you can adapt how strongly the car ‘regenerates’ battery charge on a lifted throttle through a further five settings.

When we tested the EQC in Oslo earlier this year, refinement struck us as what might be the car’s greatest dynamic quality. On UK roads it makes a marginally less refined impression, but still puts in a good showing for on-board comfort and calm, and demonstrates a few other strengths we hadn’t fully appreciated earlier.

It takes a while to negotiate the complexity bound up in the car’s various drive modes and regen settings, and to find the ones that work best for you. You can allow the car to adapt and change its own battery regeneration settings automatically, using data from its radar cruise control and navigation systems. This tester preferred managing it manually, though, as if changing down through the gearbox on a manual gearbox while slowing for a junction or roundabout; and also using Comfort or Sport driving mode, which made for a less intrusive feel from the car’s ‘haptic’ accelerator pedal.

Experiment with the car’s more sophisticated, semi-autonomous driving modes and you’ll find drivability suffers a bit, as it becomes unclear exactly which situations you’re expected to rely on the car to manage for itself and which you should overrule the systems and handle for yourself. Err on the side of caution, though – relying on the autonomous technology only for what it’s good at (busy motorways, basically) – and you’ll get on with it just fine.

In fact, getting really stuck into the EQC’s driving experience offers plenty of reward. In Sport mode, the car feels quick and responsive even for an electric car, thrusting its way up from town speeds very assertively indeed. It may not quite be a match for a Jaguar I-Pace or a Tesla Model 3 on driver appeal, but it should beat an Audi E-tron Quattro (an imminent group test should put that question to bed with some certainty); and, in this tester’s opinion, would beat any diesel- or lesser petrol-engined SUV on that score.

Steering is more filtered-feeling than keen drivers might like, but it’s medium-direct and means you can negotiate tighter bends and junctions quite easily. Body control errs on the soft and permissive side over more testing surfaces, but it makes for a comfortable low-speed ride while also keeping higher-speed handling fairly precise-feeling. The torque-vectored electronic four-wheel-drive system finds instant traction and stability even in slippery conditions. So the EQC can certainly oblige with plenty of instant pace, and no small amount of driver engagement, when prompted.