Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic AMG Line 2019 UK review

What is it?
Mercedes’ first all-electric passenger car, just landed in Britain. The EQC 400 is a mid-sized, five-seater SUV with four-wheel drive and more than 400 horsepower. It’ll accelerate considerably more quickly than most hot hatchbacks, offers generous room for five occupants and their luggage, and also plenty of the usual Mercedes-brand luxury-car refinements and desirability.
Which sounds like the sort of prospect that many would be ready to spend £70,000 on, doesn’t it? That the car is all-electric and runs entirely free of tailpipe emissions should, of course, still be its main selling point.
Adapted from the model platform used by the GLC SUV, the EQC can’t quite be called a ‘ground-up’ dedicated EV design, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got the right kind of mechanical make-up. It’s powered by an 85kWh lithium ion battery pack carried under the cabin floor (just where it would be in a Tesla) and 80kWh of that total capacity is made ‘usable’ by the car’s control electronics. The rival Audi E-tron, by comparison, has 95kWh of total battery capacity, but only lets you access 83.6kWh of it – and the Jaguar I-Pace’s drive battery only lets you tap into very marginally more.
The EQC is driven by a separate electric motor and planetary gearbox per axle, which combined produce up to 402bhp and 561lb ft of torque, the latter being a fair chunk more instant pulling power than either the Audi E-tron Quattro or the Jaguar I-Pace make.
Join the debate
Michelle beatty
Best Online Job
Google now pays $ 6385 to $ 7528 per week for online work from home. I joined this job two months ago and earned $ 6952 in the first week of this deal. This job is really incredible and gives me a big share of income every day. I'm sure you'll get the best result.
Read all about it here .......... >>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.com
Michelle beatty
Add your comment