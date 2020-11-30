BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mazda readies own version of Toyota Yaris Hybrid
UP NEXT
Used buying guide: Ford Escort XR3i

Mazda readies own version of Toyota Yaris Hybrid

Mazda is expected to offer a lightly restyled Toyota as a replacement for the 2
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
4 October 2021

Mazda is poised to offer a version of the new Toyota Yaris Hybrid supermini in Europe in 2022, potentially as a replacement for the current Mazda 2.

The two Japanese car makers have a long-running technical partnership that includes working on future electric vehicles.

In a presentation to accompany its 2020 financial results, Mazda outlined how it aims to use its partnerships with other manufacturers to enhance and grow its range. This includes a plan to offer an “OEM-supplied model based on Yaris THS [Toyota Hybrid System]” in Europe by the end of 2022, and a Yaris prototype has now been spotted at a Mazda facility in Europe with its badges hidden, suggesting a reveal is imminent.

Related articles

It is likely that the model will be built for Mazda by Toyota, possibly alongside the Yaris at its factory in northern France. Having a hybrid-powered hatchback would help Mazda to meet its European Union CO2 emissions target. This would also benefit Toyota, because the two firms have formed a manufacturer pool to share their fleet targets.

Mazda’s Yaris-based model would potentially replace the current 2, which has been on sale since 2014 and doesn’t feature a hybrid powertrain, although it’s possible that the two hatchbacks could be offered alongside one another for a limited time.

With Toyota producing the model for Mazda, it’s unlikely that the latter firm’s innovative compression-ignition petrol engines would be offered.

In a statement issued to Autocar in 2020, Mazda said: “We’re continuing with our multi-solution approach that offers appropriate solutions to match power mix, uniqueness and customer needs in each country and region.

“As one of the multi-solution measures, we concluded that the THS is the optimum solution to respond to each region’s needs and requirements.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

1 Seat Ibiza FL 2021 FD lead

Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The Mazda 2
The Mazda 2 name dates back to 2002. This latest version showcases the firm's Skyactiv technology and 'Kodo' styling

Mazda 2

Mazda's Skyactiv tech revolution transforms its cheapest model into a supermini capable of eclipsing many of its more established European rivals

Read our review
Back to top

“This collaboration is the result of discussions based on our Toyota-Mazda partnership policy to use both companies’ business resources efficiently while respecting each other’s brand and management independence.”

The deal is similar to that which allows Suzuki to make rebadged versions of the Corolla hybrid estate and RAV4 plug-in hybrid SUV, named the Swace and Across respectively.

Notably, the 2 was used as the basis of the Yaris sold in the US – until both models were discontinued in that market last year due to slow sales.

Used cars for sale

 Mazda 2 1.3 Tamura 5dr
2014
£4,995
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Sport Venture Edition 5dr
2014
£7,489
33,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l 5dr
2016
£7,750
53,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l 5dr
2015
£7,790
34,108miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l 5dr
2015
£7,799
44,026miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se 5dr
2016
£7,995
27,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l Nav 5dr
2017
£7,995
36,379miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se-l 5dr
2016
£7,995
37,071miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l Nav+ 5dr
2018
£7,999
74,001miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
567 4 October 2021

The only Mazda I like is the MX-5.

xxxx 4 October 2021

Mazda are in danager of becoming a joke, rebadgeing a yaris and then trying to sell it for more  money than toyota, profits will be tiny once Toyota take their cut. From being slightly different they are now controlled by bean counters  

Bimfan 30 November 2020

The Toyota bid for world domination continues.

At least VAG usually style their versions differently, not just re-badge them.

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

1 Seat Ibiza FL 2021 FD lead

Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives