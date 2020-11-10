Suzuki Swace: Toyota Corolla-based estate priced from £27,499

Suzuki has revealed UK pricing for the Swace, a new estate car based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.
Following the Toyota RAV4-based Suzuki Across SUV that went on sale last month as the second model in its strategic alliance with the Japanese giant, the Swace costs £27,499 in SZ-T guise and £29,299 as the SZ5.
Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a 8.0in touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and smartphone compatability are fitted as standard, while the range-topper adds parking assistance, front and rear parking sensors, blindspot monitoring and a wireless smartphone charger.
A precise date for UK deliveries is yet to be confirmed, but Suzuki said the model will launch "imminently".
A single powertrain has been confirmed: the 1.8-litre hybrid also found in the Corolla, which combines a 97bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with a 71bhp electric motor via a CVT automatic transmission.
With the same 120bhp power output as the Corolla, the Swace needs 11.1sec for the 0-62mph sprint and top speed is 111mph.
Like the Corolla, the Swace features a dedicated EV mode for emissions-free driving, with the hybrid engine producing 99-115g/km of CO2 and capable of 64.2mpg on the WLTP cycle. It's understood the Swace won't recieve the Corolla's more powerful 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain.
The Swace bears a strong exterior resemblance to the Corolla but features its own front end that includes the distinctive grille seen elsewhere in Suzuki's line-up.
Inside, the differences between the two cars are minimal, with a largely identical dashboard layout aside from a new steering wheel, and a similar seats-up rear luggage capacity of 596 litres.
The new model will be built alongside the Corolla at Toyota’s UK factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. Suzuki plans to sell 2000 units in its first full year on sale.
superstevie
I'm really surprised there
jason_recliner
Swace!
Seriously?
Old But not yet Dead
What a waste of Swace
I reckon the name is the least of this ones problems.
There is such a thing as too much Sake, and this is the hangover
Riley 1.5
You're not suggesting this is being done on the cheap???
Suzuki have previous for this but the Subaru Justy in the mid 1990's was made by Suzuki in their Hungarian plant. They've also had the Suzuki Alto/Nissan Pixo, Suzuki Splash/ Vauxhall Agila but this looks like a new Suzuki with minimal input and additional cost. As for the article stating the front is similar to other models in Suzuki's range, I'm hard pressed to see it. Now that the Ignis SZ3 now starts at £14k for real poverty spec versions, Suzuki must be looking to maximise profits in the UK at least.
artill
I think this car shows what a
I think this car shows what a poor position the car industry is in. There isnt much, more economical than the Prius, and yet the CO2 figures start at 99g/km, so even selling these isnt going to offset any of Suzuki's higher CO2 cars.
Suzuki must surely be thinking about their future in the EU
ianp55
Suzuki and Toyota Alliance
I'm a bit concerned that instead of an alliance this is starting to seem more like a takeover by Toyota,admittedly both the Across and the Swace are bigger than the Vitara and Swift the lack of distinctionof these models from their Toyota siblings seem more like rebadging than collaboration. Another question might be is there room for larger vehicles in the Suzuki range? the last time the company produced a larger car the result was the Kizashi which did not sell at all well in Blighty and the bankruptcy of the US arm of Suzuki Auto makes me wonder why the company is trying to move upmarket,
6th Gear
Return of the Urban Cruiser
Suzuki’s are being rebadged as Toyotas in markets such as India. The Vitara is the new Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mini2
Irritating
This is less an alliance more a badge engineering process which is more shameless than anything else recently in my eyes. It's not the same as Toyota, Peugeot and Citroen sharing a supermini which has different bodywork, lights, bumpers on each one. Here they've literally changed badges and slightly reshaped the front bumper without bothering to disguise the fact. Absolutely devoid of any Suzuki DNA. Same problem with the RAV4. If they undercut the Toyota versions significantly, I can't see what that's a good thing for Toyota, either?
xxxx
What is in it for
Toyota, at least with VW you get a totally different looking car inside and out, different price and build structure etc. This will just be a better value Toyota, the car in front is a Toyota or is it a Suzuki
Saucerer
Any future in Europe?
I've always wondered how long Suzuki will survive in Europe as I doubt their overall sales are head and shoulders ahead of the soon to be departed Mitsubishi.
