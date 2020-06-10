Lexus postpones new IS reveal due to 'recent global situation'

Lexus has postponed the reveal of its new IS saloon indefinitely due to "the recent global situation", the company has confirmed.

A statement released by the Japanese maker today said "Considering the recent global situation, Lexus has respectfully postponed the premiere of the new IS, which was originally scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time, June 10. Revised timing will be announced soon."

A more specific reason isn't listed, but it's likely to be a combination of the global pandemic and recent anti-racism protests across the world.

Lexus has so far only released a teaser image for the model. The low-resolution, darkened shot, posted on the brand's Facebook page last week, shows the rear end of the new BMW 3 Series rival and reveals it features a full-width lighting strip, much like the UX crossover.

However, Autocar has been told that the model won't be sold in either the European market or the UK.

The IS has been offered here in its previous three generations, but sales have fallen in the face of the booming SUV market and newer range arrivals. Lexus shifted 3282 examples in 2019 - nearly half the number sold in 2016.

A Lexus UK spokesperson said: "Roughly 80% of all Lexus models sold in Europe are SUVs and the larger ES is outselling the current IS at a rate of around two-to-one, so we made the decision not to introduce this new model to the UK market."

Technical details for the new IS are thin on the ground. Without the tough European Union efficiency regulations to worry about, there may be less of a pressing need for plug-in hybrids or electric versions, so we expect it will make use of Lexus's tried-and-tested parallel hybrid powertrain in launch variants.

