Lexus LC coupe loses weight and gains tech for 2020

Lexus has updated its LC grand tourer for 2020 with a raft of dynamic improvements and styling tweaks.

Chief among the mechanical changes for the performance four-seater is a revamped suspension system that shaves 10kg off the car’s kerb weight - courtesy of aluminium lower arms and hollow anti-roll bars - and is said to improve road feel.

The electric front shock absorbers have been adjusted to allow for a “smoother, softer stroke”, while the rear anti-roll bar has been stiffened to enhance turn-in response.

Alongside the hardware changes, the LC’s stability management programme has gained a new Active Cornering Assist function which improves stability under hard cornering.

The LC 500’s 10-speed automatic gearbox has been reconfigured with the aim of improving day-to-day driving in what Lexus calls “the active zone” - between 50% to 70% accelerator input. The engine will now rev higher before the gearbox shifts up to enhance acceleration response. It will also shift into second, rather than third, for sharp bends, allowing for a quicker exit from corners.

The LC’s two available drivetrains remain unmodified, meaning the 500’s 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 still produces 471bhp and the 500h’s hybridised V6 a combined 295bhp. In its most potent form, the LC is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 168mph.

The coupé’s overall design has not been altered, but two new colours - Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl - can be specified, along with a set of newly designed 20in alloy wheels.

The interior is also identical to the 2019 car, but all LC models are now equipped as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.