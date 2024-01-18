Lexus LBX wins What Car? Car of the Year

The Lexus LBX has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year for 2024.

This year’s winner was announced at What Car?’s annual awards, dubbed the UK’s ‘Motoring Oscars’, held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London

The 46th overall winner also took home the Small SUV category award, while Lexus won the Reliability Award for a record seventh consecutive year. Sister brand Toyota won Family Car of the Year (with the Corolla) and Estate Car of the Year (with the Corolla Touring Sports).

Other brands to win multiple awards included BMW and Kia, who took home three apiece, and Renault with two.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford, said: “The title of What Car? Car of the Year is reserved for the model that has moved things on the farthest in the past 12 months, and this year, that’s the Lexus LBX.

“Despite competing in the hugely competitive small SUV market, it's a better all-rounder than every rival, not least because it's the first car in the class to combine hybrid efficiency with big-car luxury. And at a time when new car prices are going through the roof, it offers these strengths for an attractive price.”

What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2024 in association with MotorEasy

OVERALL WINNER

Car of the Year: Lexus LBX

CATEGORY WINNERS

Small Car, sponsored by MotorEasy: Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Techno

Family Car: Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Icon

Hot Hatch: Mercedes-AMG A45 S Plus

Small SUV, sponsored by Solera Cap HPI: Lexus LBX 1.5 Premium Plus

Family SUV, sponsored by Quotezone: Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3

Plug-in Hybrid: Mazda MX-30 R-EV Prime-Line

Small Electric Car, sponsored by Myenergi: MG4 EV SE

Executive Car: Tesla Model 3 RWD

Estate Car: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid Icon

Seven-seater: Land Rover Defender 110 D300 X-Dynamic S

Luxury Car: BMW X7 40d M Sport (Ultimate Pack)

Small Electric SUV, sponsored by Blackhorse Finance: Smart #1 Premium

Family Electric SUV, sponsored by Blackhorse Finance: Kia EV6